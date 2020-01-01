amanda-bynes-debuts-new-face-‘tattoo’-as-she-returns-to-instagram-after-‘fleeing-sober-facility’

Amanda Bynes has appeared to debut a new face tattoo.

The She’s The Man star has had a tough few months, after reportedly ‘fleeing’ the sober facility she was staying in, before returning to her parents’ home.

But the 33-year-old is feeling the love as she showed off the new ‘inking’ on Instagram.

In a rare snap shared with her 190k followers, she could be seen posing for the camera while relaxing on the sofa.

And the actress showed off the new, slightly lopsided heart design which sits on her cheek.

However, she has not made it clear if the new addition is permanent or just temporary fun, simply captioning the shot with an alien emoji.

Amanda recently made headlines after it was reported that she had fled the sober living facility she had been staying at, in December.

An insider claimed to E! News that the Easy A star had also dropped out of the bachelor degree course she had been working towards.

But they stressed she was ‘not doing drugs’ again, insisting she is ‘mentally and physically’ okay.

‘She has access to her money so she’s financially independent. [She’s] not doing drugs again [but it is] always the concern,’ the source told the publication.

‘She may not go back [to the facility], but again, she’s not doing drugs and mentally and physically she’s okay.

‘She does not have to go back but it’s unclear what’s going to happen.’

They added that she was ‘open to getting help’ following previous battles with drugs and her parents were ‘reassured that she’s doing well and okay and that everything is back on track.’

Amanda has made a slow return to the spotlight following her drug-fuelled years and bizarre Twitter rants, joining Instagram last September and giving fans updates on her life.

In a candid chat with Paper Magazine in 2018, she explained that she was ‘ashamed’ of her behaviour in the past – including that infamous tweet admitting she wanted Drake to ‘murder her vagina’.

‘I’m really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would,’ she told the publication.

‘And I’m so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me.

‘It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad. Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter. But it’s definitely not Twitter’s fault — it’s my own fault.’





