amala-paul-reveals-why-she-turned-down-mani-ratnam’s-big-project-ponniyin-selvan

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 18: 01 [IST]

There is no denying the fact that Mani Ratnam is one of the best and the most reliable filmmakers of all times. His next venture, Ponniyin Selvan is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited movies of the year. Well, there were reports that Amala Paul would also be a part of the historical drama, but later opted out due to an ‘undisclosed’ reason. Recently, the south diva, during an interview with a leading entertainment website, clarified the reason for turning down the big offer. She revealed that the role offered to her looked unsuitable for her. She was quoted as saying, “Not everyone can act in every film. I felt I can’t do justice to the role in Mani sir’s Ponniyin Selvan. I felt it’s better to not do a role which doesn’t suit me and face unnecessary criticism later. I hope that I’ll get another opportunity to act in Mani sir’s film in the future.” Amala has been in the news for her recent private wedding with boyfriend Bhavninder Singh. Though she had never revealed the identity of the Mumbai based singer, the actress while interviewed by Film Companion, was quoted as saying, “This person has also proved that he can be sacrificing and quitting his job to be with me and support me because he knows my passion.” Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the mega-budget movie will have the ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, etc. Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the movie is expected to hit the theatres at the end of this year. Amala Paul Gets Married To Singer Bhavninder Singh Amid Coronavirus Scare