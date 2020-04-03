amala-paul-pens-a-heartfelt-note-on-father’s-death:-says-losing-a-parent-is-a-major-downfall

|

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 17: 10 [IST]

Amala Paul is one such actress who never shies away from expressing her thoughts on social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures with her mother along with an emotional note. The note was about her father, Paul Varghese, who succumbed to cancer on January 22 this year. In the touching note, she stated that losing her father to cancer opened a whole new dimension in her life. She began,"Losing a parent is a feeling that cannot be described, it's a major downfall and you begin to transcend into the unknown darkness and experience varied emotions. Losing my pappa to cancer opened a whole new dimension in my life. It made me realize so many things."(sic) View this post on Instagram LOSING A PARENT is a feeling that cannot be described, it's a MAJOR DOWNFALL and you begin to TRANSCEND into the UNKNOWN DARKNESS and experience varied emotions. Losing my PAPPA to CANCER OPENED a whole new DIMENSION IN MY LIFE. It made me realize so many things. Here's one such thought! . We live in a big beautiful world. Like the Yin to the Yang, we also live in a world carved out by 'SOCIETAL NORMS' that DICTATE our EVERY MOVE and EVERY THOUGHT. We start getting CONDITIONED from a very YOUNG AGE and SHUT OURSELVES through the TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCES and LOCK parts of our INNER-CHILD in to these BOXES. . Unfortunately in the RAT RACE TO THE TOP, we often AREN'T TAUGHT to LOVE OURSELVES. We don't ALLOW ourselves to OPEN THESE BOXES and HEAL our INNER-CHILD from these TRAUMAS and conditioning. . We shift from RELATIONSHIP after RELATIONSHIP, craving for company and searching for the missing 'HALF' in PEOPLE, THINGS, CAREER, SUBSTANCES, MOMENTARY PLEASURES, EXPERIENCES all a mean to ESCAPE OUR TRUE-SELVES only to be left more emptied. . WHEN WILL WE LEARN TO LOVE OURSELVES AS A 'WHOLE' AND FULLY EMBRACE THE DARK, LIGHT, GOOD, BAD, HAPPINESS, EMPTINESS, VULNERABILITIES ,PAIN, INSECURITIES, FEARS ? . Yes I have decided to WHOLEHEARTEDLY accept this and COURAGEOUSLY WALK THE PATH LESS TRAVELED.. no more ESCAPE! . MOST IMP – THE WOMEN we grew up looking up to have forgotten that they're as important as their family. Our MOTHERS have really forgotten to LOVE THEMSELVES, let alone HEALING!! They spend their whole life taking care of their HUSBAND, CHILDREN, FAMILY and NEVER FOR ONCE STOP to do SOMETHING for THEMSELVES. It's our responsibility to educate and make them understand about loving and nurturing their INNER-SELF BEFORE THEY LOSE THEMSELVES FOREVER!! I almost lost myself and my mom to the verge of DEPRESSION but here we are gearing up to FLY LIKE A PHOENIX in to transformation THROUGH LOVE AND HEALING. . Thanks to my constant support system, my dearest BROTHER for all that he is and especially for making my CHILDHOOD TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCES very entertaining and still continuing to do that 😂🙄💙 Lots of love and healing to all the broken hearts 💟 A post shared by Amala Paul ✨ (@amalapaul) on Apr 1, 2020 at 5: 31am PDT Talking about the race to the top and relationship shifts in her life, she wrote, "Unfortunately in the rat race to the top, we often aren't taught to love ourselves. We don't allow ourselves to open these boxes and heal our inner-child from these traumas and conditioning. We shift from relationship after relationship, craving for company and searching for the missing 'half' in people, things, career, substances, momentary pleasures, experiences all a mean to escape our true-selves only to be left more emptied." (sic) Expressing what she and her mother were going through after the loss of her father, the Mynaa actress stated, "I almost lost myself and my mom to the verge of depression but here we are gearing up to fly like a phoenix in to transformation through love and healing." (sic) Amala Paul thanked her brother for giving her constant support. "Thanks to my constant support system, my dearest brother for all that he is and especially for making my childhood traumatic experiences very entertaining and still continuing to do that."(sic) Of lately, the actress has been in the news after her marriage pictures with singer Bhavinder Singh went viral. The second marriage of the actress has not been confirmed either by the actress or the singer yet.