alzheimers’-disease-could-be-spotted-in-advance,-research-suggests 

Brain scans could diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, research suggests.

The new study found that a protein predicting the onset of the condition can be spotted on average 15 months in advance.

The disease has long been associated with a build-up of amyloid plaques, and with a compound called tau.

But their relative importance has been debated for decades – with most efforts to find medication to combat Alzheimer’s diseased focused on targeting amyloid-targeting drugs, with limited success.

The new US trial suggests the presence of tau may be more significant.

Scientists said it appears to be a “key driver” of the condition, far surpassing amyloid in predicting likely deterioration.

Experts said the findings showed the importance of focssing research efforts on tau, in an effort to find drugs which could prevent or treat the disease.

The findings published in Science Translational Medicine were based on 32 US patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s who were tracked for up to two years.

All received PET scans to measure levels of amyloid and tau.

Senior author Professor Gil Rabinovici, a neurologist at the Memory and Aging Center at California University in San Francisco, said: “The match between the spread of tau and what happened to the brain in the following year was really striking.

“Tau PET imaging predicted not only how much damage we would see – but also where it would happen.

“These predictions were much more powerful than anything we’ve been able to do with other imaging tools – and add to evidence that tau is a major driver of the disease.”

Amyloid plaques and tau tangles are different kinds of misfolded protein clusters seen in post-mortem studies of patients’ brains.

Amyloi accumulates widely across the brain – sometimes even in people with no symptoms.

But autopsies of Alzheimer’s patients have revealed tau is concentrated precisely where brain damage is most severe.

It also occurs in locations that help explain differences in patients’ symptoms – such as language instead of memory-related regions.

The study is the first attempt to test whether tau levels can predict future brain degeneration.

Their amounts of tau at the outset predicted how much degeneration would occur – on average 15 months later.

Local patterns of build-up also indicated subsequent damage in the same areas with more than 40 percent accuracy. In contrast, initial amyloid scans correctly predicted only 3 percent of future mental degeneration.

Dr Laura Phipps of Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “While the build-up of the amyloid protein occurs early in the disease, research has shown that tau builds up later, closer to when symptoms appear.

She said the study showed the importance of focussing future research efforts on the tau protein.

“A number of potential Alzheimer’s drugs have been developed to target the amyloid protein and we hope that by intervening early, these drugs could be effective at slowing or stopping the disease. But for the best chance of success, it’s crucial to explore as many avenues for treatment as possible. Tau offers a promising alternative for Alzheimer’s medicines, and we’re already seeing drugs against the protein starting to be developed. The ability to track tau in the brain will be critical for testing treatments designed to prevent the protein causing damage, and the scans used in this study could be an important tool for future clinical trials.”