altior-and-native-river-warm-up-for-cheltenham-festival-with-confident-newbury-wins

National Hunt heroes Native River and Altior warmed up for next month’s Cheltenham Festival with encouraging victories at Newbury on Saturday.

Two-time Champion Chaser Altior, seeking his third win in the Grade 2 Game Spirit Chase, was back on the racecourse for the first time since losing his 19-run unbeaten record over obstacles at Ascot in November.

Stepped up in trip for the first time in his career on that occasion, Nicky Henderson’s star was back at his trademark two miles here and justified odds-on favouritism under Nico de Boinville, proving too strong for his rivals up the run-in to secure a three-and-a-quarter-length victory.

Next up will be a return to Cheltenham for a tilt at a hat-trick of Champion Chase wins – and fifth at the Festival in all – in what looks set to be a mouth-watering clash with Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi.

2018 Gold Cup winner Native River was sent off 2-5f for the Grade 2 Denman Chase on the same card and followed up his win in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree before Christmas with a second success of the season.

With regular jockey Richard Johnson out with a broken arm, young Jonjo O’Neil Jr. was given the ride and sent Colin Tizzard’s charge out on his usual bold, front-running journey, making all for a two-and-three-quarter length win over Secret Investor.