altered-carbon-season-2-will-finally-drop-on-netflix-next-month-as-marvel-star-replaces-dc-actor-in-main-role

Altered Carbon will make its masterful return to Netflix as it’s been announced its second season will actually, finally drop on the streaming service next month – February 27 to be precise.

The show follows the story of investigator Takeshi Kovacs, who investigates a murder in a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies.

We’re in for a pretty major character change too – Marvel star Anthony Mackie is replacing Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman as Kovacs, which is sure to get a lot of fanboys riled up.

A synopsis for the new season reads (via IGN): ‘Season 2 of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry).

‘After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell.

‘Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same.

‘With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?’

While Mackie will take the central role, there is still a possibility Joel Kinnaman could return in some capacity.

Kinnaman could make a comeback, most likely in a cameo appearance, as the real Elias Ryker – who could possibly be reunited with Kristin Ortega.

The actor himself however has previously stated outright how he doesn’t believe he would return to TV Guide, saying: ‘I don’t think so, no.

‘We have no idea what the second season would be, but my guess is that they would follow the two other books.

‘They are all on completely different planets, completely different worlds, and my guess is – I don’t know – my guess is that it’s sort of going to be an anthology show where maybe a couple of the characters continue into the next season.’

Guess we’ll just have to watch to find out for sure, right?

Altered Carbon returns 27 February to Netflix





