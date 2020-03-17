altered-carbon-season-2:-release-date,-interesting-cast,-latest-updates-and-is-it-a-controversial-series??

Is the American web series, Altered Carbon all set to come back with its second season? The show is based on a novel of the same name. Creator of the show is none other than Laeta Kalogridis. First season of this Netflix series came up during february 2018. And the second season came recently on 27th feb, 2020.

All the lead roles from the first season are back for season two. But there are some exceptions to it. Some new members are also added to the cast. The central character of the first season, Joel Kinnaman is replaced by Anthony Mackie.

In addition to this, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Torben Liebrecht, Chris Conner, Lela Lorren, and Simmone Misik are some of the cast members from the second season.

The controversial part of the show was the selection of male protagonist n the first season. According to the book by Richard K Morgan, the Asian American character, Takeshi Kovacs was supposed to be played by Joel Kinnaman. But a huge mass of the audience didn’t like him in this character. They claimed that the central character is being whitewashed by the showmakers.

The series is a science fiction in which the consciousness of a human being a is transfered to into another body. Moreover, the showmakers are given a greater part of their attention on the technological part of the show rather than hanging up on race, gender and cast.

The show is worth watching and fans are watching the show with keen interest. Therefore you must watch the show if you haven’t yet.