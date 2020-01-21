altered-carbon-season-2-is-coming-to-netflix-in-february-2020

Altered Carbon season 2 starring Anthony Mackie is coming to Netflix at the end of February 2020. Netflix shared the release date and a new teaser trailer.

Netflix just announced the release date for Altered Carbon season 2! And, it’s coming to Netflix sooner than we thought!

The new season of the Netflix original series will be released on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

The streaming network shared the news and release date announcement in a video via the Altered Carbon social media accounts.

We shared the announcement below!

This is great news for fans of the series! Many of those fans have been waiting for season 2 since the first season premiered on the streaming service on Feb. 2, 2018. It took a while for Netflix to announce the show’s renewal for a second season. We don’t really know why it took so long, but there is a whole new cast for season 2. Along with that, this show has a lot of CGI, and creating this world takes a lot of time.

We thought there was a good chance season 2 would be held until fall 2020, but I’m really happy we’ll get to see the new season next month!

Anthony Mackie stars at Takeshi Kovacs in the new season. We don’t really know what the new season will be about, but we’re expecting it will be based on the second book of the book series by Richard K. Morgan, titled Broken Angels. For those who don’t know, the series is based on Morgan’s trilogy.

Most of the cast from the first season will not return for season 2, but there are a few who are returning, including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Will Yun Lee, and Chris Conner. Simone Missick, Lela Loren, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht, and James Saito also star in the new season, alongside Mackie.

It will be a two-year gap between seasons by the time season 2 premieres, so this is the perfect time to re-watch the first season of the series on Netflix right now.

Will you be watching Altered Carbon season 2? Spread the word about the new season of the Netflix series and its release date in February!

Altered Carbon season 2 premieres on Feb. 27!