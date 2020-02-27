altered-carbon-season-2-gets-release-date-on-netflix

Now Playing

Two years after Altered Carbon premiered, Season 2 of the cyberpunk drama is finally available to stream. The eight-episode second season was released on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 27.Anthony Mackie has taken over the role of Takeshi Kovacs from Joel Kinnaman in Season 2. The new episodes also feature the returns of Will Yun Lee, who played the original sleeve of Takeshi Kovacs and will return in an unknown role; Renée Elise Goldsberry, who plays Envoy leader and Kovacs’ love interest Quell; and Chris Conner, who plays the A.I. hologram Poe.

Season 2 will find Kovacs returning to his home planet, Harlan’s World, where he’ll learn that the spate of recent killings he’s investigating and his quest to find Quell are the actually the same mission. And when Kovacs does finally find Quell, the much anticipated reunion won’t exactly go as the former mercenary had imagined.Altered Carbon Season 2: Boss Reveals Everything to KnowAltered Carbon’s Season 2 cast also includes Lela Loren as Danica Harlan, the ambitious governor of a planet; Simone Missick as Trepp, an expert bounty hunter; Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, an unemployed A.I. who links up with Poe; Torben Liebrecht as Col. Ivan Carrerra, a Protectorate Special Forces leader hunting down Kovacs; and James Saito as Tanaseda, a centuries-old Yakuza boss who has history with Kovacs.

Altered Carbon Season 2 is available to stream now. Chris Conner, Altered CarbonPhoto: Katie Yu/Netflix