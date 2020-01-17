alt-balaji’s-jennifer-winget-starrer-code-m-web-series-leaked-on-tamilrockers-website?

One of the most awaited Hindi web series of this year from the house of ALT Balaji, Code M is facing bad news a few days after its official release. Code M is one of those high intensity flicks which will depend extensively on the massive performance by noted TV celeb Jennifer Winget, known for her sensational role in Beyhadh. However, bad news awaits the makers of ALT Balaji megabudget series “Code M” as Tamilrockers, a leading torrent site for movies download has already leaked the full movie online.

Code M released on ALT5 Balaji’s app on the 15th of January. Code M’s cast includes the Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles.

Will Code M’s Tamilrockers Movie Download Release Affect Official Viewership?

Code M’s budget for production looks to be pretty high. Considering the amount of investment at stake, the early pirated release of Code M movie online for free download, is likely to dent its official viewership count.

As emphasized earlier, modern day streaming services like Ullu, Prime Video, Netflix, ALT Balaji, Zee 5 are depending a lot on their original content as a significant source of return on investment. With the advent of Tamilrockers and other online movie streaming sites, web series makers face a daunting task of dealing with this situation like film makers.

However, Code M is hyped well enough and the cast of Jennifer Winget will definitely attract her fan base but it looks like Tamilrockers will steal most of the viewership. Also, Code M promises to be a visual treat for the amount of money invested in production and watching it on a mere ripped off print will not do justice for the visuals at stake, we believe.

On the other hand, first hand reactions of Code M are promising and we will wait for more reviews and reports in the coming days. However, the release of Code M on Tamilrockers is likely to have a detrimental effect on the web series’ success in the long run.