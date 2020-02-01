alpine-homes-in-lesser-known-ski-resorts-for-buyers-on-all-budgets

A home in the Swiss Alps provides natural beauty, a high-quality lifestyle and a comforting economic haven in a country where stability is etched into the national psyche.

For 15 years Switzerland has avoided boom or bust with slow and steady property price increases, helped by some of the lowest borrowing rates in Europe.

Yet strong demand for Swiss homes and tight restrictions on where non-Swiss can buy, combined with the strength of the Swiss franc against both sterling and the euro, mean hefty price tags for international buyers.

Prices in über-glam resorts such as Verbier and Gstaad are already steeper than the highest peaks. So can you still find value in Switzerland?

Holiday homes in Nendaz

On the snow-sure left-hand side of the Rhône Valley, Nendaz shares the same ski slopes as Verbier yet property prices are up to 25 per cent lower, says Elyse Constantin of Chestertons Alpine Homes.

It has been a favourite with bargain hunters for several years and now buyers with larger budgets have begun to purchase there, too.

“A client from New Zealand was looking to buy in Verbier with a £1.8 million budget but when he saw the value and family-friendly facilities in Nendaz, he changed his mind,” Constantin adds. “Instead of a resale two-bedroom home in Verbier he has a new four-bedroom chalet with spa and garage in Nendaz.”

£859,000: a handsome three-bedroom 1,474sq ft flat, one of the final opportunities to buy new-build in Nendaz because of restrictive Swiss laws

Chestertons has a top-floor two-bedroom 968sq ft apartment in Nendaz for £461,500. A handsome and newly completed three-bedroom 1,474sq ft apartment, one of the final opportunities to buy new-build in Nendaz because of restrictive Swiss laws, is £859,000.

Hard-core snow hounds will love cosy Chalet Cabana at the top of the resort, for £1 million, also through Chestertons.

The four-bedroom home has an appealing terrace with hot tub, delightfully designed interiors, views down to the town of Sion and direct access to the slopes.

But in winter the short access road is impassable and the current owners use a snowmobile to reach the nearby car park.

Buying in Crans-Montana

Crans-Montana has had mixed fortunes. Formerly regarded as an elite Swiss resort it was left behind as the cool crowd focused on Verbier.

However, the commune has spent the past decade investing in new facilities, establishing an international school and building new homes, says Alex Koch de Gooreynd of Knight Frank.

From £1.63 million: Sports Club Residences, 15 high-end apartments in a refurbished former hotel in the resort centre

“Buyers are looking to take advantage of almost 15 per cent reduction of homes in certain areas of Crans-Montana, especially as the resort’s future looks more promising.”

Two new-build projects with sky-high prices are under construction in Crans-Montana.

Knight Frank is selling Sports Club Residences, 15 high-end apartments in a refurbished former hotel in the resort centre to include a good gym and spa, garden and underground parking.

The contemporary design is matched by plenty of wood and local stone. From £1.63 million for two-, three- and four-bedroom flats.

At the base of the main lifts, Six Senses Crans-Montana comprises 15 residences priced from £4.6 million through Athena Advisers. These large three- to five-bedroom branded homes, 2,260sq ft to 3,550sq ft, have excellent views and a world-class spa.

Mountain homes in Anzère

On the sunnier side of the Rhône, 25 minutes up the mountain from Sion, Anzère has escaped international attention for the most part and has little new development.

Yet it is unquestionably good value with prices a quarter of those in Verbier, according to official figures.

Winter facilities include 36 miles of slopes, 15 ski lifts and good dedicated facilities for children and beginners.

There are also four mountain restaurants, a smart pool and spa and a free resort shuttle bus.

Chestertons has two resale properties for sale in Anzère, both owned by British families.

Chalet Verité is a detached and spacious five-bedroom chalet close to the centre with terraces and a garage. It is on the market for £1,054,000 and would benefit from some updating.

Loup Blanc is a beautifully light and modern 1,646sq ft four-bedroom flat with private entrance and separate garage, priced at £680,000. Beautiful views take in Nendaz, Crans-Montana and the peaks of Val d’Anniviers.

Chestertons Alpine Homes: chestertons.com

Knight Frank: knightfrank.com

Athena Advisers: athenaadvisers.com

A place to stay: Chetzeron in Crans-Montana

Take a former ski lift station at the very top of Crans-Montana, rebuild it using local stone and wood, add chic yet cosy interiors and a restaurant with a farm-to-table theme and you have the perfect place to stay in the Swiss Alps.

Chetzeron, a member of Design Hotels, is a privately owned 16-room hotel and restaurant at 6,929ft that opened five years ago.

From £250 a night: Chetzeron is a privately owned 16-room hotel and restaurant with rooftop outdoor heated pool and large bedrooms with panoramic views

It has a rooftop outdoor heated pool and large bedrooms with panoramic views.

Staff ski home at night, each with a miner’s lamp strapped to their head, while in the morning, after a lavish breakfast, guests can beat the crowds to be the very first on the slopes.

Rooms at Chetzeron start from £250 a night including breakfast.