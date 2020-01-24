aloo-gobi-with-paneer-recipe

Don’t be put off by the list of ingredients. Getting the spices out of your cupboard is the most laborious thing about this. Recipes for aloo gobi usually call for dried fenugreek leaves (also called methi) but I rarely have them so I’ve left them out.

You don’t have to add the paneer – it’s not something I always have lying around – but it is delicious

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 10 minutes’ soaking time | Cooking time: 55 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp oil (sunflower or groundnut, something neutral)

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

350g waxy potatoes (peeled if you can be bothered), chopped into 4cm pieces

1 medium cauliflower, broken into florets

1 large onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, grated to a purée

3cm square piece of root ginger, peeled and grated to a purée

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 red chilli, halved, deseeded and chopped

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

2 tsp tomato purée

2 green chillies, slit along their length on one side

2 tsp garam masala

Juice of 1 lime

Small bunch of finely chopped coriander, leaves only

For the paneer (optional)

225g paneer

1½ tbsp oil

¼ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder (or ground cayenne)

Juice of 1 lime

METHOD