🔥Almost Love🔥

Summary:

Does every relationship have an expiration date? Adam and Marklin are about to find out. Their 5-year relationship has gone from a passionate flame to a medium burn, forcing them to reconcile with each other’s shortcomings all while watching their support network crumble around them. Best friend Cammy’s latest beau checks all of her boxes –Does every relationship have an expiration date? Adam and Marklin are about to find out. Their 5-year relationship has gone from a passionate flame to a medium burn, forcing them to reconcile with each other’s shortcomings all while watching their support network crumble around them. Best friend Cammy’s latest beau checks all of her boxes – if you don’t count that he actually lives in a box; Haley’s student is more interested in studying her than for the SATs; and Elizabeth and Damon – the “stable” ones – are on the brink of divorce after 15 years of so-called bliss. But, in this mess, hope springs eternal as they all muddle their way through to try and make life work.… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama, Comedy, Romance

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

94 min