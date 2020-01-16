almost-four-in-five-students-now-get-a-first-or-2.1-amid-warnings-over-grade-inflation

Almost four in five students now get a first class or an upper second university degree, as the education secretary warns over continuing grade inflation.
Last academic year, 28 per cent of students graduated with a first and a further 48 per cent were awarded a 2.1, according to new figures from the Higher Education Statistical Agency (Hesa).
This is double the percentage that gained a first a decade ago and comes amid pressure on universities to crack down on rampant grade inflation.
Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, said that he refused to tolerate the “continuous drift” of grade inflation and vowed the “reverse the trend”.
“Where we are seeing grade inflation, this is something that we have to stop and we will stop,” he said. “Quite simply, we can see if we carried on in that trajectory I think in 38 years’ time we will be in a situation where every person will get a first.
“It will undermine our international reputation, it will undermine our international standing and it will undermine universities’ ability to compete on the global stage.”
The latest data on degree classifications shows that the proportion of top grades appears to be stalling. The proportion of graduates awarded a first or upper second degree has been 76 per cent for the past two years, up from 75 per cent the previous year.
It follows warnings from ministers that universities should be fined up to £500,000 for institutions that fail to get a grip on grade inflation.
Previous analysis by the Office for Students (OfS) revealed a surge in the number of graduates with top grades in recent years, with some institutions handing out first class degrees to half of their students.
The higher education watchdog found that students who left school with CCD or below at A-level are now almost three times more likely to graduate with first class honours than they were in 2010-11.
Such increases could not be explained by students working harder alone, the regulator’s analysis showed.
The Government has been in talks with university league table publishers about how to ensure there are no “adverse incentives” for institutions to ramp up the number of top degrees they hand out in order to boost their standing.
Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the Office for Students, said:“This data shows us that the rapid increase in the rates of students being awarded first class degrees has stalled.
“This arrests a long-term trend, with significant, year-on-year increases having been seen since 2011.
“We will continue to seek action to address these issues, both across the higher education sector as a whole and, should it be necessary, at individual universities.”
A committee of vice-Chancellors has been reviewing ways to tackle grade inflation and last year announced a string of measures they plan to take.
A spokesman for Universities UK said that their members are “committed to ensuring transparency, fairness and reliability” in degree awarding.
“As new students begin their studies under new arrangements, we expect to see an impact in future years when these students graduate,” they said.
“In this debate we should not overlook the evidence that students are working harder and improvements in teaching and investment in academic support and widening participation initiatives are also leading to legitimate grade improvement.”