Almost 7,000 patients could be affected by closure of two GP surgeries

Almost 7,000 patients across Belfast are caught up in the latest crisis to hit the health service in Northern Ireland.

Ravenbank Surgery in east Belfast has announced it will close at the end of March, while a second practice in north Belfast is also facing closure.

It comes after efforts to find doctors willing to take over running of both surgeries have failed and highlights the impact the GP shortage is having on patient care in Northern Ireland.

GPs working at Antrim Road Medical Centre, which is facing collapse after a colleague retired, have blamed the situation on “the persisting crisis in the NHS”, which they said “has had a huge impact on general practice”.

In a statement posted on the surgery website, they said: “With an ageing population and the complex medical needs of patients rising, we have seen a significant increase in the demands on GP surgeries.

“We have also seen a large number of GPs retiring from the profession and a huge decrease in the number of GPs willing to take on partnership positions in practice.

“We have advertised for new partners since Dr Peter retired in 2016 without success. Therefore, this situation has unfortunately led to Dr Michael and Dr Nuala making the decision to transfer the responsibility of managing the practice to the Health Board in an attempt to try and find a solution.”