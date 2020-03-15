Ally Brooke Releases ‘Fabulous’ & Wants to Sing It On Stage With Fans!

Ally Brooke, who is just 26-12 months-aged, dropped her new music “Fabulous,” which says all about loving you.

“SHES OUT!! And she usually means a whole lot to me. Was what Ally had to say about Fabulous. This tune in a way narrates my journey, my past, and where I am now……I’ve lastly gotten to a spot where I believe these words and phrases. I hope u really like it as a lot as I do,” This was the caption of her post on her Instagram.

I woke up #FeelingFabulous 💅🏽 Think you could do this with me? I’m bringing #OneFabulousFan up on stage every night on my #TimeToShineTour 😘 Try it for yourself now, I’ll be reposting my favorites 😍 https://t.co/BrFUEkyJIG @tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/TSNcC40PjW — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) February 29, 2020

Ally also goes on to say that. That through her impending Time to Glow Tour, she is thinking of inviting #OneFabulousFan to sing on stage with her! We will better start off mastering the lyrics!