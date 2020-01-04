allu-arjun’s-wife-shares-adorable-video-of-daughter-performing-‘dosa-step’-from-avpl-song-ramulo

Collage of Allu Arha’s screenshots from the video.Twitter

Allu Arha is one of the most popular celebrity kids on social media. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy often share videos and photographs of their kids – Ayaan and Arha. The couple recently shared videos of Arha mimicking her father’s dialogues from Ala Vaikunthapuramlo. On Friday, Sneha once again shared a video of the father and daughter having fun.

In the video, recorded by Allu Arjun, he is asking Arha his next film’s name. He then asks her about the song in which he is seen wearing a yellow jacket and the dance move featured in it. Arha replies, “Dosa Step. Ila mothham thippi fast gas thipputhav (you make a circle and then do it fast again).” Allu Arjun and son Ayaan can be heard laughing out loud following Arha’s response.

The video has gone viral, especially for the cute steps that Arha can be seen doing. Fans of Allu Arjun have shared the video on respective social media for all the right reasons.

Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapuramlo.PR Handout

Ala Vaikunthapuramlo is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is hitting the screens on January 12. The film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. With this film, Tabu is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after a long time. Jayaram, Navdeep, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma and others are part of the cast.

Thaman SS has composed music for this film and all the songs which have released till now have become super hits. Ala Vaikunthapuramlo marks the third collaboration of Trivikram and Allu Arjun. Earlier, they have made Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy.