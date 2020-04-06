allu-arjun’s-ala-vaikunthapurramloo-hindi-remake-rights-bought-by-this-bollywood-producer?

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 16: 51 [IST]

Lately, we’d reported that Allu Aravind had apparently rejected Rs 8 crore offer for the Hindi remake rights of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. It had been being said that the mega-producer was actually likely to make the film in Bollywood by himself. But now the most recent grapevine shows that an effective Bollywood producer has finally were able to bag the Hindi remake rights of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer. In accordance with a written report in 123telugu.com, Ashwin Varde, who had bankrolled the Hindi version of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy, will now produce the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo aswell. In fact, it had been Varde who had initially offered Rs 8 crore to Allu Aravind nonetheless it seems the offer didn’t workout in the past. However, the problem has changed now, as Ashwin Varde is thought to have obtained the remake rights for an extremely hefty amount. Interestingly, exactly the same report also claims that either Shahid Kapoor or Akshay Kumar could star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s action-drama. However when it involves the director, there is absolutely no clue concerning who’ll helm the project absolutely. Since Sasha has already been doing the Hindi version of Jersey, we doubt he’ll say yes to some other South remake. For Akshay, well, he could definitely play the lead in the movie but he already has way too many Bollywood films on his plate. So we aren’t sure about him aswell. Anyway, returning to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the movie released on January 12 and immediately stormed the box office. The film garnered good reviews from the critics and Allu Arjun was praised unanimously for his performance in the action-drama. From him apart, the film features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sachin Harsha and Khedekar Vardhan in important roles. Allu Aravind Rejects Rs 8 Crore Bollywood Offer For Ala Vaikuntapurramloo Remake; Read Why