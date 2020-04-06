allu-arjun’s-ala-vaikunthapurramloo-hindi-remake-rights-bought-by-this-bollywood-producer?

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 16: 51 [IST]

Not too long ago, we had reported that Allu Aravind had apparently rejected Rs 8 crore offer for the Hindi remake rights of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. It was being said that the mega-producer was actually planning to make the film in Bollywood by himself. But now the latest grapevine suggests that a successful Bollywood producer has finally managed to bag the Hindi remake rights of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer. According to a report in 123telugu.com, Ashwin Varde, who had bankrolled the Hindi version of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy, will now produce the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as well. In fact, it was Varde who had initially offered Rs 8 crore to Allu Aravind but it seems the deal didn’t work out back then. However, now the situation has changed, as Ashwin Varde is said to have bought the remake rights for a very hefty amount. Interestingly, the same report also claims that either Shahid Kapoor or Akshay Kumar could star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s action-drama. But when it comes to the director, there is absolutely no clue as to who will helm the project. Since Sasha is already doing the Hindi version of Jersey, we doubt he’ll say yes to another South remake. As for Akshay, well, he could definitely play the lead in the movie but he already has too many Bollywood films on his plate. So we aren’t sure about him as well. Anyway, coming back to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the movie released on January 12 and immediately stormed the box office. The film garnered good reviews from the critics and Allu Arjun was praised unanimously for his performance in the action-drama. Apart from him, the film also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar and Harsha Vardhan in important roles. Allu Aravind Rejects Rs 8 Crore Bollywood Offer For Ala Vaikuntapurramloo Remake; Read Why