Allu Arjun's 17 years journey of love

Allu Arjun has mastered his craft of acting primarily in the Telugu cinema industry. After having started in the industry as a child artiste with Vijetha and as a dancer in the film Daddy, Arjun made his much-awaited debut as a lead star with the movie Gangotri.

Arjun’s popularity down South simply cannot be questioned and the fact that we happened to be the ‘Most Searched’ Tollywood star in 2016 is the biggest evidence of that. Some of his most popular movies in the south are Race Gurram, Vedam, Julayi, Parugu, Badrinath, Gangotri and many more. In these 17 years of his film industry journey, Allu has also branded himself as a fantastic dancer and his dance song numbers like ‘Top Lesi Poddi’, ‘Buttaboma’ and many more are the biggest proof of that. His dance steps are a cult in itself. As Allu completed 17 years of his journey today and got showered with love, this is how he reacted to the love and appreciation on social media. Check out –