Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Vijay: 10 Famous South Indian Actors & their Kids

March 25, 2020
The South film industry is filled with ‘cult’ superstars. From unmatchable hook-steps to larger-than-life heroic action scenes, the movies in the South are all about grandeur and ‘spectacle’ and this visual delight is provided by some bonafide superstars like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Ram Charan, Vijay, and others. All of them are like ‘coconut’. The harder they appear with their on-screen image, the softer and sweeter they are with their family and kids. Today, we decide to show you some of these superstars and their adorable photos with their children. Check out –

1) Mahesh Babu – Sitara

2) Allu Arjun – Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha

3) Yash – Ayra

4) Vijay – Jason Sanjay & Divya Shasha

5) Nagarjuna – Naga Chaitanya

6) Chiranjeevi – Ram Charan Teja

7) Mammootty – Dulquer Salmaan

8) Vijayakumar – Arun Vijay

9) Krishna – Mahesh Babu

10) Kasthuri Raja – Dhanush

