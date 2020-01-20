allu-arjun-is-on-cloud-nine-after-joining-the-100-cr-club.-credit-goes-to-his-favourite-person

Still from success celebrations of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo.PR Handout

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and team is riding high on the success of the film and it has become Allu Arjun’s first-ever film to enter the 100 crore club. The team celebrated the success with the residents of Vizag in the beautiful city. The whole team flew to Vizag to and it was quite an emotional moment for Allu Arjun.

The actor is super happy as his film has become a blockbuster and especially on entering the 100 Cr club. Allu Arjun has been wanting to score this kind of hit with his father and renowned producer Allu Arjun since a long time and it has been wishing too. “I always wished to score an industry hit with my father and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is fulfilling it, thanks to Trivikram. This is my sweetest memory. I am falling short of words to explain how happy I am. My father gave industry hits for Chiranjeevi Garu and Rajinikanth Garu. He scored an industry with Ram Charan (Magadheera) as well. In Hindi, his productional, ‘Ghajini’, with Amir Khan was an industry hit,” he said.

Photograph from the event.PR Handout

Further, he thanked his fans for all the love they showered on him. “My fans held a rally with 500 bikes while I was visiting Vizag. I am repeating my previous statement ‘Everyone has fans, but I have an army’. I got a good start to 2020 with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and I hope to capitalize on it. I thanks the mega fans for supporting me all the while. Records are very temporary. Another film might break those records in another six months. The main aim is to keep the audience entertained. Records are temporary, feelings at permanent,” he added.

Allu Arjun aka Bunny, added that he has received many phone calls saying that his performance in the film has been excellent and said that all the credit goes to Trivikram. “Only a director can make a film click and that is exactly what Trivikram did. If a cinema is a painting, the hero will be the canvas and the producer will be the frame. The technicians will serve as paintbrushes and the artists will be the colours. But the artist who visualizes the entire painting and brings life to it is the director. I received many phone calls, saying my performance in the film has been excellent,” he added.