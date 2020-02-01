allplants:-meet-the-founder-leading-a-plant-based-revolution

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In her column for the Evening Standard, each month Wonderoom’s Mairead Cahill shines a spotlight on the UK’s most innovative sustainable brands. This month, Cahill features Allplants for its pioneering approach, creating plant-based dishes delivered straight to your door, which are delicious and healthy for you and the planet.

Here she sits down with Jonathan Petrides, co-founder and CEO of Allplants, to hear how he built the plant-powered food start-up with his brother Alex Petrides. In three years Allplants has served almost one million meals across the UK and has just been selected as one of the UK’s most promising tech start-ups by Tech Nation’s prestigious Upscale programme.

What was the inspiration behind Allplants?

It started with my own personal journey, waking up to the negative impact that animal agriculture has on our planet. I started by cooking plant-based dishes for friends and family, which snowballed into supper clubs, and then into building the Allplants brand and movement to make plant-based eating enjoyable and accessible to all.

Jonathan Petrides is co-founder and CEO of food subscription service allplants (Wonderoom)

What makes Allplants different from what’s already out there?

We started with the belief that someone had to make it exciting and easy for people to enjoy plant-based meals. All our dishes are freshly prepared in our plant-based kitchens, frozen and then delivered straight to people’s homes on a subscription basis to consume when they wish, which also helps reduce food waste. Initially we thought we were going to be the preserve of vegans, but in our first year over 60 per cent of our subscribers were non-vegan and non-vegetarian people keen for an easy and convenient way to eat healthier food which was kinder to the planet.

How do you develop your dishes?

We listen to our amazing community of Allplants subscribers and what they want us to cook. Not surprisingly, people want those familiar dishes, whether that’s a carbonara sauce without the cream and butter, or a rich bolognese without the meat. All of which is possible! As an example, our hearty plant-based bolognese has three main body and flavour carriers – roasted and shredded mushrooms, nibbed and crushed walnuts, and a combination of carrot and courgette that we’ve turned into a tasty mince.

How does Allplants support people to eat more consciously for themselves and the planet?

Today around 60 per cent of adults in the UK are actively reducing the amount of meat they are eating, and as a result discovering more plant-based foods. We recently launched the Allplants challenge to eat plant-based food two days a week. If everyone in the UK did that this year, we would save in greenhouse gases the equivalent of taking 54 per cent of cars off the road in the UK. That shows the power of many people making small changes together. We see it as our role to help make the journey of eating more plant-based foods, exciting and easy. On the health side there’s an array of powerful medical and scientific studies on the benefits of a plant-based diet, in preventing a lot of the lifestyle diseases common in the Western world.

(Allplants)

What’s the positive environmental impact of eating plant-based?

As an average person in the UK eating a typical diet, you can reduce your food carbon footprint by around 50 per cent by going vegetarian, and by up to 80 per cent if you go vegan or plant-based. It’s a no-brainer. Agriculture is the third biggest contributor to greenhouse gases, and I greatly believe that over the next decade we need to drastically pivot the way that our agriculture and food industry works, and that’s going to be by moving towards plants.

How do you manage the highs and lows of the entrepreneurial journey?

Living on a plant-based diet has definitely been a secret weapon in building Allplants as it gives me a lot of energy to cope with the inevitable ups and downs! I exercise a lot and I make sure that I get an 8-hour window for sleep each night, which is vital to being creative, resilient and balanced.

Who or what inspires you?

Humanity inspires me. As hard as the climate crisis in particular looks and feels, I continue to be an optimist and believe in the capability of people to mobilise around mass change and innovate in ways that we can’t even imagine right now. There is such creative and brave energy out there to fix the problems facing us. I hope that over the next few decades, we find a whole new way of being, something which I am really excited for Allplants to be a part of.

Allplants is available through their website allplants.com. Prices start from £40.50 for a box of 6 meals on subscription.

Mairead Cahill is the Founder of Wonderoom and a contributor to Evening Standard Lifestyle. For news, interviews and behind the scenes footage on exciting sustainability brands and entrepreneurs, follow Wonderoom on Instagram @wonderoom.co