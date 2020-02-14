Allied Wallet’s CEO Andy Khawaja Discusses E-commerce in China with BRIC

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing, multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway, and its CEO Andy Khawaja was featured in the high-end publication, BRIC Magazine.

Andy Khawaja was featured under the ‘Success’ section, highlighting his inspiring story. This section typically covers success stories, featuring celebrities, entrepreneurs, and prominent individuals who are making an impact globally.

Allied Wallet’s CEO is often referred to as the “Messiah of E-commerce” for the advancement and foresight he’s offered to the industry. In Andy Khawaja’s feature in BRIC Magazine, Andre Gayle uncovers Khawaja’s past and how he came to be the visionary CEO he is today.

The conversation transitions into the future of e-commerce, emerging trends, and stays centered on Chinese E-commerce and why it should not be overlooked.

“Let me tell you something, I’m betting big on China,” Andy Khawaja said to Andre Gayle.

Andy Khawaja seems to be moving in the right direction. Recently, China surpassed the United States in E-commerce sales, totaling at $296.57 billion in 2013.

Andy Khawaja details the future of e-commerce in BRIC and is not afraid to paint the picture for its readership because he and Allied Wallet have already put together the framework to service the future of online payments.