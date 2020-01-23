Allied Wallet’s Andy Khawaja is TMT’s CEO of the Year

Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet – a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, was featured on the cover of TMT magazine as CEO of the Year in an article called “Experts in e-Commerce.”

There are a lot of factors and qualities that must be present to shape a great CEO, let alone the CEO of the Year. TMT sat down with Dr. Andy Khawaja for an intimate look at how he runs his business, what he believes are essential qualities for a good CEO, and even to discuss the role a CEO plays in the innovation of a ‘fintech company’.

The leadership roles of a CEO are not just found in the business and innovation aspects. It is important for a CEO to invest in his talented team and pay attention to the impact the business has on its employees and its customers. He believes in helping his team so that they may help others.

“I give these young entrepreneurs hope to grow and build an empire, and the chance for them to be something in this world,” says Dr. Andy Khawaja, “…I want to be the one walking in that dark tunnel with the torch in my hand and say, ‘Follow me to success, and I will lead you.’”

Dr. Khawaja is no stranger to hardship and struggle; however, he is a firm believer in learning from experiences and triumph through perseverance. Perhaps, this is why Dr. Khawaja has become such a successful leader and TMT’s ‘CEO of the Year’ – maybe this is the secret to his success.

Click HERE to read more.