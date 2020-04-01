Allied Wallet Founder Andy Khawaja Featured in The CEO Magazine

Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, and its Founder Andy Khawaja were featured by The CEO Magazine in the issue’s “10 Most Admired Technology Companies.”

Within the issue, Allied Wallet and Dr. Andy Khawaja are featured in an article called “The Future of Frictionless Global Payment Experience.” An overview beginning with phone and electronic purchases in 1979 also covers the birth of the digital payment industry in the 1990s and other key milestones within the industry.

While the digital payment industry still has many challenges ahead of it, many companies are showing the initiative to conquer these challenges and provide secure, easy to use payment systems that are anything but simple at the core.

Leaders like Andy Khawaja are finding new ways to respect global rules and regulations set by countries and companies while innovating to further connect people through digital payments, enabling them to buy and sell on and offline.

Allied Wallet’s success is chronicled throughout the years with its most major awards being listed. The CEO Magazine names them “the new standard in the digital payment landscape.”

Though Allied Wallet is known for its innovations in payments, Khawaja always leads people back to his focus.

“At Allied Wallet, we have always maintained a dedicated effort that leveraged the company’s success to give back to communities all over the world,” Khawaja said.

He added, “It’s important for us to give back…We want to make a positive difference in communities all over the world and give people more opportunities to succeed.”

Through Allied Wallet’s products, services, and their philanthropic effort, Dr. Andy Khawaja and Allied Wallet clearly strive to make an impact globally.