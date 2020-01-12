Allied Wallet CEO Featured in Financial Times

Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, is featured in an article in Financial Times’ FTWeekend titled, “Africa’s New Wallet.”

Allied Wallet and its CEO – Dr. Andy Khawaja – are recognized and celebrated for their dedicated efforts in providing new opportunity and payment functionalities in Africa.

“Investing in the human capital of youth, creating jobs, helping the massive 15-22 year old market become self-supporting, that is what I really want to do,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja.

Allied Wallet Africa is entering the African market in Angola and will soon enter The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda along with Hisham Itani, N’Gunu Tiny, Bilal Joueidi, and Aimable Mpore.

Hisham Itani told Financial Times that his partnership with Allied Wallet Africa will “fuel local economies by empowering local citizens with reliable, convenient, and accessible banking solutions.”

N’gunu Tiny said, “The continent still lacks basic structure that many investors would not find attractive. The biggest challenge is to change the mindset of investors towards the continent… Africa has been shaped by the perception of a continent exploited solely for its raw materials and a headline country risk assessment. It is important that the investment community divorces from the mentality that Africa is one country.”

The article discusses the unique needs of the region and Allied Wallet Africa’s unique ability to fulfill those needs.

In regards to his partnership team, Dr. Andy Khawaja said, “Our visions intersect in supporting the youth in this digital era. We strongly believe in the youth potential to drive a country’s economic growth.”

Allied Wallet Africa and its team of strategic efforts are striving to bring new opportunities and widespread success to Africa.

See the Article Here