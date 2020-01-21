Allied Wallet CEO Discusses ‘What’s Next’ for His Award-Winning Payment Services Company

Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet – a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, was featured on the cover of The Technology Headlines in an article titled, “Unleashing New Possibilities for the Payment Industry.”

Allied Wallet has been innovating the payment services industry since 2005, striving to create better payment solutions for online business owners and consumers.

Throughout many years of innovation, they have faced their fair share of challenges – but Allied Wallet’s company culture and its leadership have always welcomed challenges as an opportunity for furthered success.

“We love to challenge the status quo because when you challenge the status quo and you grow and evolve,” said CEO Andy Khawaja, “…we focus on advancement. We’re bringing AI technology into the payment space and potentially creating the online shopping standards of next month, next year, or the next decade. That’s a challenge we’ll gladly take on.”

Allied Wallet’s inspired CEO also discusses his leadership style in The Technology Headlines. He values the happiness of his staff and the company culture throughout all of their offices in locations like Los Angeles, New York, London, Frankfurt and more. He believes the positivety and freedom in their culture helps render company wide success.

Dr. Andy Khawaja is confident in his company and the new products and services it will soon add.

He told The Technology Headlines, “We can’t exactly say at this point, but the world will be impressed and will soon be seeing new online shopping experiences. And we know, the future holds big things for Allied Wallet, but beyond that, Allied Wallet holds big things for the future.”