CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online credit card processing, was the main sponsor for STAR TEAM Charity in a celebrity football game in Monaco.

The World Stars Football Match was between Star Team MC and the Formula 1 Drivers Team featuring names such as Prince Albert of Monaco, Claudio Ranieri, Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa, and Max Verstappen.

The purpose of the Star Team is to collect funds for Monaco charity associations which help underprivileged children in the world. The Star Team has been recognized by the Monegasque Government as a sports association to help the children of the world and has held over fifty events.

CEO Andy Khawaja strongly identifies with their mission and has sponsored many events around the world to protect youth such as Action Innocence in Geneva, Switzerland.

“We need to stand up for the children because they are our future. We need to be the voice for those who cannot speak out, said Khawaja, “…I believe in creating opportunity for underprivileged youth.”

Thanks to sponsors like Allied Wallet and Hublot, its promoters, and organizers, the event was very successful in generating funds that will benefit children all over the world.