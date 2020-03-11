Allied Wallet CEO Andy Khawaja Interviewed by MediaPlanet About Entrepreneurialism and Success

Andy Khawaja , CEO of Allied Wallet (provider of online credit card processing, multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway), was interviewed for MediaPlanet’s digital and physical distribution for entrepreneurs in the United Kingdom.

Entrepreneur is an independent publication included with The Guardian in the United Kingdom. Andy Khawaja is featured on the cover next to Richard Branson as the “Self Made Billionaire” with a feature and exclusive interview within the publication.

In the article written by Stefano Pozzebon, Andy Khawaja discusses what sparked his business, what inspired him, when he realized he was successful, and what’s next for such a successful entrepreneur.

CEO Andy Khawaja continually reiterates that his goal and current inspiration is to help other striving entrepreneurs.

“…I can’t turn my back on the rest of the entrepreneurs out there, they need guidance… Imagine if they all fail: if they fail we would not have all these apps that we use everyday…” said CEO Andy Khawaja.

After starting Allied Wallet in 2002, Andy Khawaja has built the business into a multi-billion dollar, international company. He’s a self-made billionaire with a passion beyond money; he has a passion for helping others that are trying to accomplish similar dreams to his.

Allied Wallet, at the core, enables entrepreneurs to accept payments online in any country. Beyond Allied Wallet, Andy Khawaja strives to help entrepreneurs globally and does what he can to help them “make it.”