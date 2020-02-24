Allied Wallet CEO Andy Khawaja Featured On Cover of Silicon Review as Creator of the Cloud

CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online credit card processing, was featured on the cover of Silicon Review in an article entitled, “The Creator of the Virtual Wallet and Eventually the Cloud.”

Allied Wallet’s CEO Andy Khawaja has been showcased in publications globally for his contributions to technological advancement, his best rated company practices, and his humanitarian efforts.

In this issue of the Silicon Review, Andy Khawaja is referred to as a “kingpin of the e-commerce space” and recognized as the creator of the “cloud.”

Over a decade ago, Andy Khawaja created a service model in which he began managing, backing up, and maintaining secure, private data available over a certified, PCI Level 1 secured system – this would be the basis of his payment gateway services. This was no easy feat.

CEO Andy Khawaja said, “Bringing our payment gateway to life and putting together a top-notch team to build my vision was a challenge that I overcame and I am very proud of team Allied Wallet and their efforts to take the company forward…”

Allied Wallet and Andy Khawaja’s contributions to technology enabled their company to offer state-of-the-art online payment services for websites and protect payments for online shoppers and business owners alike.

On a wider scale, Andy Khawaja’s vision and influence sparked a shift in technology and paved the way for e-commerce merchants and service providers globally.