Allied Wallet CEO Andy Khawaja Discusses Accepting International Payments Online in “The Boss”

In Start Your Business Magazine, Andy Khawaja discusses the current state of the global e-commerce market and the ongoing success of his company Allied Wallet, a popular international service for accepting payments online, in an article entitled “The Boss.”

Andy Khawaja is a world-renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online credit card processing, multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway. In simple terms, Allied Wallet enables websites and mobile devices to accept payments; however, the industry is anything but simple.

Andy Khawaja discusses the unique business practices and considerations that must be accounted for when accepting payments online beyond domestic borders. Upon establishing Allied Wallet in the early days of e-commerce, educating people was the key.

“It was difficult to walk into meetings knowing that a bank was so behind from a technical perspective, so part of the pitch involved educating them on systems and protocol…” said Andy Khawaja.

Taking e-commerce international, partnering with banks to process transactions, and securing the solution was no easy feat, but Andy Khawaja’s dedication and passion are clearly what drove the company to success.

“While other CEOs are enjoying golf and buying yachts, I’m flying around the world to ensure that Allied Wallet remains at the forefront of card payment technology,” he said, “I won’t rest until I have changed the concept of e-commerce transactions. We have developed such a simple yet intelligent system that can be adapted safely and securely, until people recognise this, I won’t rest.”

“The Boss” will be leading the company towards continued prosperity with a focus on regions such as Brazil, India, and China. Based upon his bright and intuitive leadership, Andy Khawaja could be on his way to another Entrepreneur of the Year award.