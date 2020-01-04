Allied Wallet and Founder Andy Khawaja Celebrate New Office in China

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new office in Beijing, China with hundreds of customers, fans, and partners.

Allied Wallet China’s Beijing office recently opened to support the overwhelming demand of the region. China has the world’s largest e-commerce market by transaction value with online retail sales already surpassing $1 Trillion annually.

Emarketer projects that China’s retail e-commerce sales will expand by 27.3%, reaching $1.935 Trillion in 2019, and China’s e-commerce sales will represent 63.9% of total retail sales by 2023.

Allied Wallet strives to support Chinese businesses and already supports payments with some of China’s biggest platforms including AliPay which has over 520,000,000 users and WeChat Pay which has over 900,000,000 monthly users.

The online payment giant already accepts China Unionpay which is accepted by over 41 million merchants around the world and is the world’s largest payment card issuer. In its domestic market, it has already issued over 6 billion cards.

CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet personally attended the grand opening celebration and stood next to 150 new employees that now work in the Beijing office.

“China is full of new opportunity and huge growth potential. Wages in China are quickly and widely increasing, and people are integrating online shopping into their daily lives. It is projected that there will be about 200 million new online shoppers in China by 2020,” says Dr. Andy Khawaja, “… we want to support this growth and protect the growth of online payments. This is a new revolution.”

Goldman Sachs stated that “75% of China’s 467 million online shoppers are urban millennials, mostly in top-tier cities.”

Allied Wallet is expanding its global operation even further and celebrating the growth of e-commerce worldwide.