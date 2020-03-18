Allied Wallet and CEO Andy Khawaja Receive International Fund Award

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing, multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway, was honored within the International Fund Awards as the “Most Innovative Payment Service Provider.”

The International Fund Awards is an annual, international merit that commends the most innovative and forward thinking firms that continually offered exceptional service and performance in the previous year.

CEO Andy Khawaja has led Allied Wallet through the ranks of global payment services companies and they have repeatedly been recognized as a top-choice payment service provider with global recognition.

“We worked hard to become global experts in e-commerce, and we continue to set new standards for protection, performance, and profitability,” CEO Andy Khawaja said to the International Fund Awards.

The International Fund Awards editorial highlights the key to Allied Wallet’s success, and the keys lie in their ability to customize and adapt.

Andy Khawaja commented, “The good thing about Allied Wallet is the way it works. In business you always have to move quickly to anticipate a client’s needs and adapt to them.”

This adaptability has earned them plenty of accolades from all over the world, but the firm shows no signs of slowing. CEO Andy Khawaja has hinted of big plans and amazing innovations in the way we shop and spend money.

Allied Wallet is planning on major releases this year and aims to further interconnect international payment solutions.