Allied Wallet and CEO Andy Khawaja Give Back to Armed Service Veterans

CEO Andy Khawaja and Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway, were recently recognized by the United Service Organizations for their extraordinary support for the men and women of the United States military and their families.

Allied Wallet has been recognized globally for their significant contributions to groups like the American Red Cross, Eagle and Badge Foundation, ASACP, After-School All-Stars, Brent Shapiro Foundation, Action Innocence, Los Angeles Police Canine Association, From the Heart Productions, Hope for Change International, and STAR Team for the Children.

In addition to all of these groups, they have leveraged their “Fintech” success to support United States veterans. They publicly support and contribute to the United Service Organizations, Wounded Warrior Project, and Paralyzed Veterans of America.

“We do quite a bit of business and have a sizeable staff in the United States with offices in California, New York, and Arizona. It’s important to us to give back to the brave individuals that fight for their freedom and their daily safety,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja, “…as a global company, we support and promote the well-being and safety of all of our allies.”

Allied Wallet has a core business goal of connecting buyers and sellers globally. They strive to interconnect people internationally and break down borders so that everyone may offer and share their products and services.

Their global contributions to various countries and causes show true devotion to the betterment of the world and their commitment to society as a whole.