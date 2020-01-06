Allied Wallet and CEO Andy Khawaja Featured as Leader for Online Payment Processing

CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, was featured on the cover of Corporate Vision magazine as a “Recognised Leader for Online Payment Processing.”

The cover of Corporate Vision featured Dr. Andy Khawaja and a brief introduction on the feature article, “An Unstoppable Force.”

The article briefly details Allied Wallet’s undeniable momentum that has spanned over a decade. The online payment processing company has been leading the industry enabling buyers and sellers to transact safely in every global continent.

An interview with Dr. Khawaja serves as the foundation of the article where he offers an insider look at how he runs his company and why it has so been impactful in the world.

“…we are creating jobs, promoting entrepreneurs, as well as paving a new path for the youth to get out there and start a business and build themselves a company,” says Dr. Andy Khawaja.

Allied Wallet has been known for its ability to assist startup companies and propel them into success.

“I would say we are the best at that and as such we want to carry on doing that on a global level,” Khawaja added.

In the next five years, Dr. Khawaja and Allied Wallet project the company to grow ten times its present size.