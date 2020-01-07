alliance-councillor-nicholl-brings-seven-week-old-baby-to-belfast-council-meeting







Kate Nicholl and seven-week-old Cian in the council chamber

Alliance councillor Kate Nicholl brought seven-week-old Cian to her first full Belfast City Council meeting since welcoming her son.

It wasn’t the first time for baby Cian to take part in council business, having attended his first committee meeting when he was just four weeks old.

Ms Nicholl said she was ready to go back to meetings and although councillors don’t get official maternity leave, she isn’t complaining.

“I went back to council meetings a month after he was born. It’s not a normal job, it’s part time and you fit it around your own schedule.”

However, she said she’s already thinking about how she will fit her commitments to Belfast City council as representative for South Belfast around her full-time job in Queens University and new role as a mother.

Kate and Cian

It’s after former Lord Mayor and Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister said in December she would bring a motion before Belfast City Council to allow representatives maternity leave.

She said she had been forced at times to take her newborn and toddler to council meetings less than six weeks after giving birth. Ms McAllister gave birth to her first son Finn in 2016, while second son Art arrived in November 2018.