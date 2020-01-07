alliance-councillor-nicholl-brings-seven-week-old-baby-to-belfast-council-meeting

Alliance councillor Kate Nicholl brought seven-week-old Cian to her first full Belfast City Council meeting since welcoming her son.
It wasn’t the first time for baby Cian to take part in council business, having attended his first committee meeting when he was just four weeks old.
Ms Nicholl said she was ready to go back to meetings and although councillors don’t get official maternity leave, she isn’t complaining.
“I went back to council meetings a month after he was born. It’s not a normal job, it’s part time and you fit it around your own schedule.”
However, she said she’s already thinking about how she will fit her commitments to Belfast City council as representative for South Belfast around her full-time job in Queens University and new role as a mother.
It’s after former Lord Mayor and Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister said in December she would bring a motion before Belfast City Council to allow representatives maternity leave.
She said she had been forced at times to take her newborn and toddler to council meetings less than six weeks after giving birth. Ms McAllister gave birth to her first son Finn in 2016, while second son Art arrived in November 2018.
Ms Nicholl said: “What Nuala was specifically talking about was recording absences and being able to give maternity leave as the reason. So if you miss any meeting, it’s just recorded as your apologies but if you’ve just had a baby, for it to be recorded as maternity reasons.
“Nuala has a toddler and a newborn. I don’t know if a specific maternity policy would be needed for me but Nuala wants to look into it in a bit more detail and how we could have a proxy system like Westminster,” she said.
“Then you avoid having articles written about how you’ve missed loads of meetings when you’ve actually just had a baby.”
Last year, the Labour MP for Walthamstow said MPs were being forced to choose between carrying out their duties to their constituents and becoming parents.
It’s because Ipsa – the body which regulates MPs’ pay – does not automatically provide paid cover for MPs on parental leave.
MPs are paid in full for the whole period.
Ms Nicholl said: “It’s difficult anyway being a woman in politics but especially when you suddenly have childcare responsibilities. Because it’s a part-time role, most of the meetings are in the evening so it can be hard to find childcare.
“What I’m already thinking about is when I go back to my day job which is full-time, how I juggle a full-time job, my council responsibilities and wanting to spend time with my child.
“I have a very supportive husband but how do you balance it?”
Ms Nicholl said she felt more comfortable at Monday night’s full council meeting three weeks on from the first committee meeting she attended.
“I took him to be Strategic Policy and Resources committee last month and he didn’t enjoy it so I spent most of the meeting next door trying to calm him down. I actually breast-fed him in that meeting, which soothed him, but I’m a new mum and I was a bit flustered.”
She said she’s been attending the Belfast Trust breastfeeding support group since, which built her confidence for Monday night’s council meeting.
“I had him in a sling and he was quite comfortable. It was a nice meeting – maybe the baby was a good influence,” she said.
