Alleged UDA members ordered to pay £120k following National Crime Agency investigation







National Crime Agency (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Alleged members of the South East Antrim UDA have been ordered to pay £120,000 following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The investigation, carried out by the NCA and the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), relates to residential properties owned by an alleged member of the paramilitary group, his partner and associates.

It is alleged the properties, in the Carrickfergus area, were purchased using the proceeds of illegal money lending, mortgage fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

The defendants decided not to contest the case and agreed to pay £120,000 to settle.

An order was granted by Belfast High Court on January 15 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The defendants will now have six months to sell their properties and hand over the money.

NCA Branch Commander David Cunningham said: “The order we have obtained following our investigation is for a sizeable sum, and it demonstrates the NCA’s commitment to pursue assets obtained through unlawful activity, and denying criminals the proceeds of their crimes.

“As part of the PCTF we will continue to use the tools provided under the Proceeds of Crime Act to prevent those involved with paramilitary organisations from making financial gain from their activities.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital