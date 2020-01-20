alleged-isis-bride’s-return-causes-norway’s-ruling-coalition-to-collapse

January 20, 2020 | 3: 40pm

The ruling coalition of Norway disintegrated on Monday as a right-wing party pulled out in part over the decision by other members to allow an alleged ISIS bride back into the country.

Siv Jensen, Norway’s finance minister and the Progress Party’s leader, announced their resignation from the government in a press briefing.

“I’m doing it because it’s the only right thing to do,” said Jensen, according to CNN.

Among the factors Jensen cited for walking away was the decision announced last week by the coalition’s other three parties to allow a Norwegian woman accused of aiding ISIS in Syria to return to the nation to seek urgent medical care for one of her children.

“We could welcome the children, but we do not compromise with people who have voluntarily joined terrorist organizations and who are working to tear down all the values Norway is built on,” said Jensen.

The suspected turncoat, a 29-year-old whose name has not been publicly released, was arrested upon her return to the northern European nation, but maintains her innocence.

The abrupt departure of Jensen and her populist Progress Party — which includes six other cabinet ministers — means Prime Minister Erna Solberg no longer has a majority. But Solberg said she would continue ruling with a minority government.

