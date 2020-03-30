all-your-favorite-celebs-are-launching-book-clubs

Before Netflix binges and social isolation, book clubs were one way for people to get together. Now, while everyone seems to be embracing old hobbies and finding new ones, it looks like book clubs are back in a big way and fashion darling Kaia Gerber is the latest celebrity to spearhead one. According to Vogue, the model is hosting an Instagram book club and hopes to bring together fans, writers, and anyone who wants to crack open a copy of Normal People.

Gerber’s first choice is Sally Rooney’s 2018 runaway hit, which seems to be perfect for her fans, since it’s all about a friendship turned romance. Toss in a small Irish town and university in Dublin and it’s the perfect mix members of Gen Z.

“Every week I’m gonna post a book to my stories and the following week I’ll jump on [Instagram Live] — sometimes with a friend, writer, [or] guest — so we can all talk about the book,” she wrote in a post announcing the new meetings, which start this Friday at 5 p.m. PST.

Gerber’s following in the footsteps of fellow model Kendall Jenner, whose own book club may or may not involve yachts, bikinis, and sunshine. While Jenner’s club isn’t actually a formal get together, she’s not shy about posting snaps with works such as Darcie Wilder’s novel, literally show me a healthy person, and Fariha Róisín’s poetry collection, How to Cure a Ghost. In 2017, Emma Roberts announced that she’d launch a book club, Belletrist, picking South and West: From a Notebook by Joan Didion as her first read.

And before those notable literary fans, there was Reese Witherspoon, who started her book club back in October 2015. Past selections include works by Alice Hoffman and Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere, which she managed to also make into a limited series for Hulu.

Of course, Oprah Winfrey’s book club may be the most famous celebrity book club, which dates back to 1996 and selected more than 70 books before being rebooted as Oprah’s Book Club 2.0 in 2012 and kicking off with Cheryl Strayed’s Wild.

Parents looking for a book club that they can share with kids need look no further than Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Deadline reports that starting this week, Parton would be reading selections from her literary charity. The weekly online readings will run for 10 weeks and celebrate the 25th anniversary of Parton’s charity, which works to provide books to underserved children.