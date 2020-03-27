all-you-need-to-see-today-is-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-reciting-lizzo’s-lyrics!

While we all are stuck In some really unfavorable house arrest conditions, this incident will surely put a smile on your face during this tough time. Here are the details of an incident that is all we need to see right now!

Host Alex Trebek Recited Lizzo’s Lyric And Fans Need To See That Right Now!

If you still don’t know Lizzo’s fanbase take a look at Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek who recently recited a Lizzo lyric as a clue to a question on the episode that aired Thursday night.

Although his rendition was far from musical, it was still music to our ears. The incident is going viral for all the right reasons and it is all we need to her right now. It is a time when we all need to be tough bitches for sure.

The Recitation Was Not Exact But Adorable And Funny Enough For Sure!

The viral incident took place when a contestant picked the category of Lyrics of Today which was for $1,000. That’s when came the clue: that read as Her: New man on the Minnesota Vikings, the truth hurts, needed something more exciting, bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay. The host recited it and well, fans were already going crazy about this adorable incident.

Another contestant answered with Who is Lizzo that’s when the host replied that he did it exactly how Lizzo does. That when the audience burst into laughter. A favorite host exciting a song that is sung by one of the coolest pop star artists in recent times is we need to hear to feel good. We would love if the host can recite some more lyrics of Lizzo.