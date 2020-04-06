all-you-need-to-know-about-venom-2!-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-much-more.

The first part, Venom was indeed a movie that was loved by many all around the globe. Though the themes of the movie explored several messy sides of life and how bad the powers can become, the movie set a bench mark for the sequel to follow. The star of the movie, Tom Hardy, did justice to the role as Venom and his comedic performance definitely set the bar for the sequel to follow. The best part is that Tom Hardy will hit the screen again in his role as the Venom in the sequel of the movie set to release this year.

Release Date of Venom 2

The second part of Venom is set to hit the big screen on October 10th, 2020. The date was released by the production some time back and the fans seem to be excited already. However, before the release of Venom 2, Sony would be releasing Morbius. Morbius is a standalone film that would focus on the Spider-man vampire villain who is known by the same name. Morbius has been directed by Daniel Espinosa and the movie stars Jared Leto. The movie will be released on 31st July, 2020. However, given the current situation that the world is fighting Covid-19, there has been no update in the case of the date or nothing new has been said about the same.

Cast of Venom 2

The movie will surely feature Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock. Though certain things about his role in the movie are still unknown, Hardy is sure to win the hearts of the fans all over the globe. Michelle Williams will also share the screen with Hardy as Anne Weying. The villain, Cletus Casady, a serial killer will be played by Woody Harrelson. Cletus Casady will eventually become Carnage, the villain of the movie. According to latest news there were also rumors about Tom Holland being a part of the movie. However, nothing has been said by the production of the movie, and it is also quite unlikely to happen.

Plot of Venom 2

The producer of both the parts of Venom, Matt Tolmatch, told the media that the second part of the movie will focus on the relationship between Venom and Eddie. He added that the Venom movies were always about the relationship between the two. He added that by the end of the movie will surely see the emergence of Venom’s offspring, Carnage. Stay tuned for more updates.