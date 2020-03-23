The American thriller film Contagion released in 2011 had a plot that’s like the outbreak of the pandemic the planet is facing today. The resemblance is indeed eerie, unbelievable it’s. The film begins with a female returning from the business visit to Hong Kong. The girl dies after two days and later her husband finds his stepson son dead from the similar disease. Various news surface saying its a bioweapon attack. An Epidemic Intelligence officer traces the outbreak to the girl who returned from Hong Kong.

In the film, the doctors discover that the virus is really a mixture of bat and pig genetics. In addition, it shows how exactly to alleviate their sales what sort of conspiracy theorist fakes his illness and claims to be cured of the condition with a particular drug. Later people flock to the pharmacies for this and his conspiracy is caught. A researcher, finds a vaccine and injects herself and doesn’t get affected and the vaccine is released. The epidemic is declared as a pandemic killing over 26 million people worldwide. Later it really is traced who the girl met and the way the virus spread. In the flashback, it shows the way the virus transferred and entered from the bats to pigs and to humans.

The film resembles the existing situation so perfectly, that the film has resurfaced and is rewatched by numerous audience. The plot is strictly the same, with the herpes virus from the similar species and the outbreak from an Asian country.

Life certainly appears like a Hollywood film right now!