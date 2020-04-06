all-we-know-about-the-controversy-surrounding-season-2-of-altered-carbon.

Altered Carbon is set in the 23rd century when the human mind has been digitized and the soul it self is transferable from one body to the next. Takeshi Kovacs, a former elite interstellar warrior known as an Envoy who has been imprisoned for 250 years, is downloaded into a future he’d tried to stop.The second season has been released but the series not devoid of any further controversies, here is all we know.We’ll also see the original Kovacs again, as played by Will Yun Lee, likely in flashbacks. Also returning are Renee Elise Goldsberry as Kovacs’ long-lost love Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as the AI hotel owner Poe.Notable season 1 cast members who will not be back include James Purefoy as wealthy mogul Laurens Bancroft and Dichen Lachman as Kovacs’ sister Reileen Kawahara. However, either character could return, of course, since they can be re-sleeved into new bodies.A lot of new cast members too have been included they are,Simone Missick as expert bounty hunter, TreppDina Shihabi as Dig 301, an out-of-work A.I. programmed to assist human archeologists,James Saito as centuries-old Yakuza boss Tanaseda Hideki, who controls organized crime on Harlan’s World,Lela Loren as Danica Harlan, the charming and ambitious governor of Harlan’s World,Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Ivan Carrera, the dogged leader of a Protectorate Special Forces unit known as the Wedge.Joel Kinnaman played the role of Takeshi Kovacs, an Asian American character, as portrayed in the book by Richard K Morgan. However, this was not taken positively by a large group in the audience who claim that the makers tried “whitewashing” the central character. The casting was very hugely criticized.However, due to the intense controversy regarding the choice of protagonist, the makers have brought in Anthony Mackie in the second season. The second season has been a good one for the series.