all-the-vegan-product-launches-at-tesco,-aldi,-waitrose,-sainsburys,-asda,-lidl-and-m&s

Veganuary has begun and with it comes lots of new vegan products.

We’ve had news of the Greggs vegan steak bake, the first McDonald’s vegan meal, the launch of the meatless marinara at Subway and the roll-out of the KFC vegan burger.

But if you are going plant-based (or if you have been eating this way for a while) you’ll also be pleased to see more options when you’re doing your grocery shop.

All the supermarkets are adding more vegan products to their ranges this month.

We’ve brought together as many launches as we can find to help you plan out what you want to try.

Aldi

Aldi already has a list of products they carry that are vegan but they’re adding some new ready meals, dinner items and snacks this month but they’re launching lots of new SpecialBuys for Veganuary.

Vegan No Pork Sausage Roll, 99p

Vegan BBQ Jackfruit sausage roll, 99p

Rosemary and Onion Sausages, 99p

BBQ Jackfruit Pizza, £1.75

Spicy Cauliflower Pizza, £1.75

‘Bacon’ and Mushroom Pizza, £1.75

BBQ Jackfruit Parcels, £2.99 for two

Spicy Firecracker Veg Parcells, £2.99 for two

Loma Linda Fishless Fishless Tuno, £1.19 per can.

Korean BBQ Style Chick’n Sandwich, £1.79

Onion Bhaji with Sweet Potato and Cauliflower Wrap, £1.79

Mushroom Bolognese, £2.49

Three-Bean Chilli, £2.49

Smoky BBQ Jackfruit, £1.99

Red Pepper & Mango Curry, £1.99

Yellow Thai Curry, £1.99

Leone Vegan Choc Sticks, £1.49 for three

Asda

Asda is a little behind the other supermarkets and hasn’t had their own brand label dedicated to vegan food until now.

The good news is that the Asda Plant Based range launches today and it is all approved by the Vegan Society.

There are over 40 new products to try with prices starting at £1.50.

Lentil Fusilli, £1.75

Tomato and Pesto Flatbread, £1.75

Chargrilled Veg Flatbread, £1.75

Beetroot Falafel, £1.75

Falafel Burger, £1.75

Tomato and Halloumi Balls, £1.75

Quinoa and Veg Warm salad, £1.50

Asian Style warm Salad, £1.50

Cauliflower Popcorn, £1.50

Bean Burger, £1.50

Vegetable and Hummus Vegan Pizza, £1.50

Nut Cutlet, £1,00

Nuggets, £1.50

Fingers, £1.75

Burgers, £1.75

Mince, £1.50

Meatballs, £1.75

Chicken, £1.50

Burgers, £1.75

Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry, £1.50

Spaghetti Bolognese, £1.50

Red Pepper Burger, £1.75

Mushroom Risotto, £1.50

Chargrilled Vegetable Gnocchi, £1.50

Veg Sausage, £1.50

Quarter Pounder Burger, £1.50

Cheese and Onion Burger, £1.50

Butternut Mac, £2.50

Rainbow Veg Stew, £2.50

Lentil Cottage Pie, £2.50

Veg Gnocchi, £2.50

Spaghetti and Veggie Balls, £2.50

Three Bean Chilli and Rice, £2.50

Burrito Bowl, £2.50

Butternut Squash and Tomato Risotto, £2.50

Tikka Masala, £2.50

Green Thai Curry, £2.50

Sweet Potato Katsu Curry, £2.50

Tofu Burrito, £2.50

Mushroom Aranchini, £2.25

Cheese and Chive Potato Skins, £2.25

No-zzorella Sticks, £2.25

Duckless Spring Rolls, £2.25

Dirty Fries, £2.25

M&S

M&S launched their vegan Plant Kitchen range last year, offering ready meals, food to go and other snacks.This year they are expanding it with no chicken Kievs, sandwiches and salads.

New products include:

No Chicken Kiev, £3.50

No Smoked Salmon and Potato Salad, £3.50

No Tuna and Sweetcorn Sandwich, £4

Smokehouse No Chicken, £3.50

Carrot, Mango and Tumeric Smoothie, £2.50

ToFish and Chips, £3.50

Cottage Pie, £3

Beetroot and Carrot Bourguignon, £3

No Duck Spring Rolls, £2.50

Lentil Shepherd’s Pie with Root Vegetable Mash, £3

Golden Syrup Flavour Porridge, £1

Lidl

Lidl hasn’t given any details of a vegan range launching this Veganuary yet but we’ll let you know if they bring out any new treats.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has been releasing vegan products throughout the last few years and their Shroomdog vegan sausages are already a big hit.

The items being added to the Plant Pioneers range this year include:

Mexican Style Jackfruit, £2.00

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Jackfruit, £2.00

Vegan Steaks, £3.00

Smoky Vacon Lardons, £2.00

Eight Smoky Vacon Rashers, £2.00

Shroomballs, £2.50

Six Vegan Fishless Fingers, £2.75

Six Hot & Spicy Goujons, £2.75

Southern Fried Bites, £2.50

Six Cumberland Shroomdogs, £2.50

Six Caramelised Onion Shroomdogs, £2.50

Six Chorizo Shroomdogs, £2.50

Smoky ‘Jack’ Quarter Pounder, £2.50

Shroomdogs& Mash, £3.00

Shroomballs & Spaghetti, £3.00

No Duck Jack Fruit, £2.00

No Lamb Shawarma Jackfruit, £2.00

Banana Blossom in Water, £1.20

Young Jackfruit in Water, £1.20

Frozen

Eight Meat Free Burgers, £1.75

Two Ultimate Plant Burgers, £2.00

Meat Free Chicken Style Nuggets, £1.75

Two Vegan Cheddar Style Kievs, £1.75

Meat Free Mini Sausage Rolls, £1.75

20 Meat Free Meatballs, £1.75

Meat Free Mince, £1.75

Meat Free Style Chicken Pieces, £1.75

10 Cumberland Shroomdogs, £3.50

Tesco

Tesco said that they have more products coming throughout the month but can’t confirm them all just let.

Recent product launches for their Plant Chef and Wicked Kitchen ranges include:

Meat-Free Balls, £2.00

Bangers & Mash, £2.50

Mushroom Pizza, £2.50

Wicked Kitchen Jalapeño Griller Patties (Burgers), £3.00

Wicked Kitchen Cheeky Tikka (Chilled Ready Meal), £3.50

Wicked Kitchen Coconut Crack’d Corn (Ambient Pot), £1.75

Wicked Kitchen Wicked Sticky Toffee Pudding (Chilled Dessert), £4.00

Wicked Kitchen Spinach & Wild Garlic Ravioli (Chilled Pasta), £3.00

Waitrose

Like other supermarkets, Waitrose has slowly been expanding their vegan offering in the last few years but new additions to the menu in 2020 include:

Vegan Mince, £2.99

Vegan Veggie balls, £2.99

Vegan Marinated No Beef Chunks, £2.99

Vegan No Chicken Crispy Slices, £2.99

Vegan Tomato & Mascarfone sauce, £2.70

Vegan Sweet Potato Katsu Curry with Sticky Rice, £3.75

Vegan Asian inspired BBQ Mushrooms with Sticky Rice, £3.75

Vegan Sweet potato, Chickpea and Kale Curry with Grains & Rice, £3.75

Vegan Satay with Soya Pieces and Rice Noodles, £3.75

Vegan Soya balls & Tagliatelle, £3.75

Vegan No Egg Fried Rice, £1.99

Vegan Garlic Ciabatta, £1.99

Vegan Stonebaked & Hand Stretched Spicy Meatless Feast Pizza, £4.99

Vegan Stonebaked & Hand Stretched Smoky Meatless Feast Pizza, £4.99

Vegan Pea and Jack Hock Fiorelli, £3.19

Vegan No Chicken Samosa, £2.59

Frozen

Soya Mince, £2

Soya Balls, £2

Chunky Soya Burgers, £1.50

Vegan Lasagne, £3

Voussaka, £3

Two-bean Chilli, £3

Moroccan-inspired Vegetable Tart, £4.50

Beetroot And Feta Layered Pie, £4.50

Four-nut Roast Bake, £4

Mushroom & Nut Wellington, £6

Spiced Seitan Koftas, £3

Crunchy Vegetable Crispbakes, £2

Mushroom & Chestnut Burgers, £2.50

Spicy Chilli Bean Burgers, £2.50

Broad Bean & Bulgar Wheat Burgers, £2.50

Crisp-crumbed Seitan Slices, £3

Crisp-crumbed Fishless Goujons, £3.50