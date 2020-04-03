all-the-tv-show-premiere-dates-delayed-or-rescheduled-by-coronavirus

Now Playing

With television and movie production at a standstill amid the global coronavirus outbreak, networks are adjusting their schedules in accordance. Already, several shows have had to end their seasons early, including Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, and Empire, which will now end its six-season run before filming the intended series finale. Other shows — such as Legacies, Riverdale, and Supernatural, which was originally slated to air its series finale in May — have gone on indefinite hiatus until it becomes safe to resume filming to finish out the current seasons.Upcoming new and returning shows are also being shuffled around, as some premiere dates have been pushed up to fill new gaps in network’s schedules while other premiere dates have been postponed or even canceled entirely.

TV Guide will continue compiling the latest information on which TV series premiere dates are being impacted below. And check out all the ways TV, movies, sports, and events are being affected by coronavirus. Nico Tortorella, The Walking Dead: World BeyondPhoto: Jojo Whilden/AMC

ABCThe Bachelor Summer Games: canceled (originally scheduled for May 30)AMCThe Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1: TBA (originally scheduled for April 12)CBS All AccessTooning Out the News: April 7 (originally scheduled for March 16)ESPNThe Last Dance: April 19 (originally scheduled for June)FXFargo Season 4: TBA (originally scheduled for April 19)HBOI Know This Much Is True: May 10 (originally scheduled for April 27)The Third Day: fall 2020 (originally scheduled for May 11)The Undoing: fall 2020 (originally scheduled for May 10)NatGeoGenius: Aretha: TBA (originally scheduled for May 25)ShowtimeLove Fraud: TBA (originally scheduled for May 8)Outcry: TBA (originally scheduled for April 3)TNTSnowpiercer Season 1: May 17 (originally scheduled for May 31)