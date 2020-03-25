All The Times When Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Absolutely Slayed In Sexy Avatar

This leading star Shraddha Arya is a totally package of style, good looks, amazing acting skills and a personality that can pull it all off at ease. Shraddha, who plays Dr Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, is recently blowing us with her sensuality and versatile looks. Her intriguing fashion statement is commendable and showcases how she is the epitome of perfection.

From the sizzling pink bikini and ruffled top attire to the sexy and cute striped dress by the beach and from uber cool beach wear to donning an amazing shirt dress while reading at the beach, style icon Shraddha Arya seems to have nailed every look effortlessly. Her looks have all her fans glued to her Instagram profile wanting to see more avatars!

She might be portraying a traditional yet modern female character on screen but her off-screen style is giving some amazing fashion goals to all her fans.

Take a look at her sexy pictures