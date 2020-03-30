Tell us views on Ariana’s hairstyle.

5 times Ariana Grande gave us major #makeupgoals In all these years the pop music world has gifted us with some of its best singers we have ever known. These stars are not not only due to their amazing voices but also great looks. One star we all know and love is Ariana Grande and we are here to tell you more about why we love her. Ariana Grande without any doubt one of the most loved singers in the pop music industry. The star was loved ever since we first heard her voice and he now has a massive fan following of millions all over the world who just do not seem to stop growing in numbers and this comes as no surprise considering what an amazing artist she truly is. The star sign loved for her angelic voice and great looks. Ariana has contributed marvelously to pop music over her span of career. She started off with songs like Problem, The Way and Breakfree and gained popularity. Her recent tracks include songs like Dangerous Woman, No Tears Left To Cry and God Is A Woman. Apart from her work Ariana is also loved for her great outfits that she puts together perfectly every time we spot her. However, what truly stand out every single time is her make up. We often see her giving that raised cheekbones effect through contouring m, her highlights are also perfectly visible. When it comes to lipstick the star is often seen going for light colours and glosses like pink and red, she mostly prefers rosy lips for daily makeup. Below are her top five makeup looks for you to see. We hope to see more amazing makeup looks of Ariana in the future. Stay tuned with us for more updates on your favourite celebs.

Ariana Grande’s hairstyle is perfect to set goals for her fans. Her signature ponytail is loved by all her fans. Take a look.

Ariana Grande is not only famous for her songs but also for her fashion and styling as well. Her hairstyle has gone through an evolution.


13 years old had curly shoulder-length black hair, which changed into light hot red straight hair in 2009. The star then dyed her hair in a reddish-brown color. Later in 2012, she got natural chocolate brown locks which looked amazing on her. After one year, at 20 years old she made ombre ponytail her iconic hairstyle.

After 2014, she was mostly seen with her signature high raised ponytail. Even her pony has gone through an evolution. Her hairstyle sets absolute goals in front of her fans. One can even try them with their own hair.

