all-the-new-albums-coming-out-in-april-2020

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, April 3
Alec Benjamin — These Two Windows (P2020)
All Time Low — Wake Up, Sunshine (Fueled by Ramen)
Allan Rayman — Christian (Universal Music Canada)
Anna Burch — If You’re Dreaming (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
Ashley McBryde — Never Will (Warner Music Nashville)
August Burns Red — Guardians (Fearless Records)
Benjamin Gordon — Where Did We Get Lost (Blurred Recordings)
Big Loser — Love You, Barely Living (Black Numbers)
Blimes And Gab — Talk About It (The Orchard)
Born Ruffians — Juice (Yep Roc Records)
Caleb Caudle — Better Hurry Up (Soundly Music/Baldwin County Public Records)
Chris McCarthy — Still Time To Quit (Ropeadope)
The Claudettes — High Times In The Dark (Forty Below Records)
Dave Barnes — Dreaming In Electric Blue (50 Year Plan Records)
Diana Gordon — Wasted Youth EP (Facet Records/Warner Records)
Ellis — Born Again (Fat Possum Records)
Empress Of — I’m Your Empress Of (Terrible Records)
Everything Is Recorded — Friday Forever (XL Recordings)
James Alexander Bright — Headroom (!K7)
James Elkington — Ever-Roving Eye (Paradise of Bachelors)
Jeffrey Silverstein — You Became The Mountain (Arrowhawk)
King Shoji — Green House (Muzai Records)
Kurt Elling — Secrets Are The Best Stories (Edition Records)
The Lovely Eggs — I Am Moron (self-released)
M. Ward — Migration Stories (ANTI‐)
Maddie Medley — Coming Of Age Pt. 1 EP (Elektra Records)
Mara Connor — No Fun EP (Side Hustle Records)
Mentrix — My Enemy, My Love (House Of Strength Records)
New Age Affair — Too Messed Up (Manic Kat Records)
Parsonsfield — Happy Hour On The Floor (Signature Sounds Recordings)
Peach Pit — You And Your Friends (Columbia Records)
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — Viscerals (Rocket Recordings)
Pike & Sutton — Heart Is A Compass (ZainWayne Records)
Purity Ring — Womb (4AD)
Ren Harvieu — Revel In The Drama (Bella Union)
Rod Wave — Pray 4 Love (Alamo Records)
Ruthie Collins — Cold Comfort (Sidewalk Records)
Sam Hunt — Southside (MCA Nashville)
Scott Hardware — Engel (Telephone Explosion)
Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Born Deadly EP (Snotty Nose Rez Kids Music/Fontana North)
Sports Team — Deep Down Happy (Island Records)
Steve Baskin — Mind Your Step (self-released)
Thievery Corporation — Symphonik (ESL Music)
Thundercat — It Is What It Is (Brainfeeder)
Tops — I Feel Alive (Fat Possum Records)
Violent Soho — Everything Is A-OK (I OH YOU)
Western Centuries — Call The Captain (Free Dirt Records)
Wilma Archer — A Western Circular (Weird World)
Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn — Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn (Smithsonian Folkways)
Yves Tumor — Heaven To A Tortured Mind (Warp Records)
Friday, April 10
2KBaby — Pregame Rituals EP (Masked Records/Warner Records)
Active Child — In Another Life (Sony Music)
AKA George — Bad For You EP (Anti Fragile Music)
Ambar Lucid — Garden Of Lucid (self-released)
Beachtape — Bigger Picture EP (CRC Records)
Daniel McCagh — Altered States EP (n5MD)
Do Nothing — Zero Dollar Bill EP (Exact Truth)
The Dream Syndicate — The Universe Inside (ANTI‐)
Eerie Gaits — Holopaw (Sound As Language)
Flat Worms — Antarctica (Piccadilly Records)
Hamilton Leithauser — The Loves Of Your Life (Glassnote Music)
Joe Satriani — Shapeshifting (Legacy)
Local H — Lifers (AntiFragile Music)
Maddie & Tae — The Way It Feels (Universal Music Group Nashville)
Methyl Ethel — Hurts To Laugh EP (Dot Dash/Remote Control)
Pokey LaFarge — Rock Bottom Rhapsody (New West Records)
Pottery — Welcome To Bobby’s Motel (Partisan Records)
Rosie Carney — I Dreamed I Was The Night EP (Color Study)
The Sleep Eazys — Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell (J&R Adventures)
The Strokes — The New Abnormal (RCA Records)
Trace Mountains — Lost In The Country (Lame-O Records)
Ultimate Fakebook — The Preserving Machine (Sonic Ritual)
Warm Digits — Flight Of Ideas (Memphis Industries)
Watkins Family Hour — Brother Sister (Family Hour Records)
Why Bonnie — Voice Box EP (Fat Possum)
Friday, April 17
Alec Lytle & Them Rounders — The Remains Of Sunday (CEN)
Answering Machine — Bad Luck (Wiretap Records)
Beat Noir Deluxe — Crash (Echozone)
The Black Dahlia Murder — Verminous (Metal Blade Records)
Blue Canopy — Mild Anxiety (Grind Select)
Brett Newski — Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down (Nomad Union)
Charles Fauna — Yonder (Sleep Well Records)
Danzig — Danzig Sings Elvis (Cleopatra Records)
Datura4 — West Coast Highway Cosmic (Alive Naturalsound Records)
Dvsn — A Muse In Her Feelings (OVO Sound/Warner Records)
Enter Shikari — Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible (SO Recordings)
EOB (Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien) — Earth (Capitol)
Eric Hutchinson — Class Of ’98 (Let’s Break Records)
Fernando Lagreca — Infamous (Beautiful Accident)
Girl Skin — Shade Is On The Other Side (Jullian Records)
Good Looking Friends — The Light Of The Well (We’re Trying/Old Press Records)
Gregory Porter — All Rise (Decca Records France)
Jeff Beam — Jeff Beam (self-released)
Jeremy Zucker — Love Is Not Dying (Republic Records)
Jesse Madigan — Nothing Better Than A Journey To You (Universal Music Australia)
John “Papa” Gros — Central City (Funky Krewe Records)
Juan Tigre — The Dream Catcher (Bubble Bath Records)
King Charles — Out Of My Mind (Buffalo Gang Records)
Leslie Mendelson — If You Can’t Say Anything Nice… (Royal Potato Family)
Lido Pimienta — Miss Colombia (ANTI‐)
Malena Zavala — La Yarará (Yucatan Records)
Matt Evans — New Topographics (Whatever’s Clever)
Maya Mountains — Era (Go Down Records)
Nicole Atkins — Italian Ice (Single Lock Records)
Outsider — Karma Of Youth (Ok! Good)
Paul Burch — Light Sensitive (Plowboy Records)
R.A. The Rugged Man — All My Heroes Are Dead (Nature Sounds)
The Reverend Shawn Amos — Blue Sky (Put Together)
RJD2 — The Fun Ones (RJ’s Electrical Connections)
Ron Sexsmith — Hermitage (Warner Music Canada)
Sarah Siskind — Modern Appalachia (self-released)
Shabazz Palaces — The Don Of Diamond Dreams (Sub Pop)
Sharky — Love And Ownership EP (ETLW Records)
Shepparton Airplane — Sharks (Wing Sing Records)
Sonikku — Joyful Noise (Bella Union)
Soul Asylum — Hurry Up And Wait (Blue Elan Records)
The White Buffalo — On The Widow’s Walk (Spinefarm Records UK)
Wyldlife — Year Of The Snake (Wicked Cool Records)
Friday, April 24
Alice Bag — Sister Dynamite (In The Red)
Andy Frasco — Keep On Keepin On (SideOneDummy Records)
Awolnation — Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders (Better Noise Music)
Axel Rudi — Sign Of The Times (Steamhammer)
Bad History Month — Old Blues (Exploding In Sound Records)
Barishi — Old Smoke (Season Of Mist)
Between Kings — Young Love EP (The Regime)
Brendan Benson — Dear Life (Third Man Records)
City Mouth — Coping Machine (Take This To Heart)
Dance Gavin Dance — Afterburner (Rise)
Diners — Leisure World (Lauren Records)
Elephant Tree — Habits (Holy Roar Records)
Elrichman — Heaven’s Mayor (Bobo Integral)
Eric Bellinger — Optimal Music (300 Entertainment)
Gaygirl — Pleasurehead EP (Permanent Creeps)
Hazel English — Wake Up! (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
Ian Chang — 属 Belonging (City Slang)
Indigo Girls — Look Long (Rounder)
Ivan Ave — Double Goodbyes (Playground Music/Mutual Intentions)
Jack Curley — Tomorrow EP (Parlophone)
Jennifer Touch — Behind The Wall (Fat Cat Records)
Junk Drawer — Ready For The House (Art For Blind)
Lennon Stella — Three. Two. One. (Columbia)
The Lowest Pair — The Perfect Plan (Delicata Records)
Lucinda Williams — Good Souls Better Angels (Highway 20 Records)
Lullanas — Before Everything Got Real (Nettwerk)
Max Bloom — Perfume (Anniversary)
Nova One — Lovable (Community Records)
Other Lives — For Their Love (ATO Records)
Pam Tillis — Looking For A Feeling (Stellar Cat Records)
Quelle Chris And Chris Keys — Innocent Country 2 (Mello Music Group)
Rhys Lewis — Things I Chose To Remember (Decca)
Robby Krieger — The Ritual Begins At Sundown (The Players Club)
Robot Koch — The Next Billion Years (Modern Recordings)
Roger Street Friedman — Rise (Rock Ridge Music)
Rone — Room With A View (InFiné)
Rufus Wainwright — Unfollow The Rules (BMG)
Stefan T. — Night Shift (In Depth Records)
Thin Lear — Wooden Cave (EggHunt Records)
Tom Misch And Yussef Dayes — What Kinda Music (Blue Note)
Trivium — What The Dead Men Say (Roadrunner Records)
Unified Highway — Headlines (Easy Star Records)
The Used — Heartwork (Big Noise)
Victoria K — Essentia (Rockshots Records)
Victoria Reed — Aquamadre (AWAL)
Whim — Abuzz In The Abyss (Fluff And Gravy)
Whitney Rose — We Still Go To Rodeos (MCG Recordings)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.