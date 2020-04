all-the-new-albums-coming-out-in-april-2020

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, April 3

Alec Benjamin β€” These Two Windows (P2020)

All Time Low β€” Wake Up, Sunshine (Fueled by Ramen)

Allan Rayman β€” Christian (Universal Music Canada)

Anna Burch β€” If You’re Dreaming (Polyvinyl Record Co.)

Ashley McBryde β€” Never Will (Warner Music Nashville)

August Burns Red β€” Guardians (Fearless Records)

Benjamin Gordon β€” Where Did We Get Lost (Blurred Recordings)

Big Loser β€” Love You, Barely Living (Black Numbers)

Blimes And Gab β€” Talk About It (The Orchard)

Born Ruffians β€” Juice (Yep Roc Records)

Caleb Caudle β€” Better Hurry Up (Soundly Music/Baldwin County Public Records)

Chris McCarthy β€” Still Time To Quit (Ropeadope)

The Claudettes β€” High Times In The Dark (Forty Below Records)

Dave Barnes β€” Dreaming In Electric Blue (50 Year Plan Records)

Diana Gordon β€” Wasted Youth EP (Facet Records/Warner Records)

Ellis β€” Born Again (Fat Possum Records)

Empress Of β€” I’m Your Empress Of (Terrible Records)

Everything Is Recorded β€” Friday Forever (XL Recordings)

James Alexander Bright β€” Headroom (!K7)

James Elkington β€” Ever-Roving Eye (Paradise of Bachelors)

Jeffrey Silverstein β€” You Became The Mountain (Arrowhawk)

King Shoji β€” Green House (Muzai Records)

Kurt Elling β€” Secrets Are The Best Stories (Edition Records)

The Lovely Eggs β€” I Am Moron (self-released)

M. Ward β€” Migration Stories (ANTI‐)

Maddie Medley β€” Coming Of Age Pt. 1 EP (Elektra Records)

Mara Connor β€” No Fun EP (Side Hustle Records)

Mentrix β€” My Enemy, My Love (House Of Strength Records)

New Age Affair β€” Too Messed Up (Manic Kat Records)

Parsonsfield β€” Happy Hour On The Floor (Signature Sounds Recordings)

Peach Pit β€” You And Your Friends (Columbia Records)

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs β€” Viscerals (Rocket Recordings)

Pike & Sutton β€” Heart Is A Compass (ZainWayne Records)

Purity Ring β€” Womb (4AD)

Ren Harvieu β€” Revel In The Drama (Bella Union)

Rod Wave β€” Pray 4 Love (Alamo Records)

Ruthie Collins β€” Cold Comfort (Sidewalk Records)

Sam Hunt β€” Southside (MCA Nashville)

Scott Hardware β€” Engel (Telephone Explosion)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids β€” Born Deadly EP (Snotty Nose Rez Kids Music/Fontana North)

Sports Team β€” Deep Down Happy (Island Records)

Steve Baskin β€” Mind Your Step (self-released)

Thievery Corporation β€” Symphonik (ESL Music)

Thundercat β€” It Is What It Is (Brainfeeder)

Tops β€” I Feel Alive (Fat Possum Records)

Violent Soho β€” Everything Is A-OK (I OH YOU)

Western Centuries β€” Call The Captain (Free Dirt Records)

Wilma Archer β€” A Western Circular (Weird World)

Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn β€” Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn (Smithsonian Folkways)

Yves Tumor β€” Heaven To A Tortured Mind (Warp Records)

Friday, April 10

2KBaby β€” Pregame Rituals EP (Masked Records/Warner Records)

Active Child β€” In Another Life (Sony Music)

AKA George β€” Bad For You EP (Anti Fragile Music)

Ambar Lucid β€” Garden Of Lucid (self-released)

Beachtape β€” Bigger Picture EP (CRC Records)

Daniel McCagh β€” Altered States EP (n5MD)

Do Nothing β€” Zero Dollar Bill EP (Exact Truth)

The Dream Syndicate β€” The Universe Inside (ANTI‐)

Eerie Gaits β€” Holopaw (Sound As Language)

Flat Worms β€” Antarctica (Piccadilly Records)

Hamilton Leithauser β€” The Loves Of Your Life (Glassnote Music)

Joe Satriani β€” Shapeshifting (Legacy)

Local H β€” Lifers (AntiFragile Music)

Maddie & Tae β€” The Way It Feels (Universal Music Group Nashville)

Methyl Ethel β€” Hurts To Laugh EP (Dot Dash/Remote Control)

Pokey LaFarge β€” Rock Bottom Rhapsody (New West Records)

Pottery β€” Welcome To Bobby’s Motel (Partisan Records)

Rosie Carney β€” I Dreamed I Was The Night EP (Color Study)

The Sleep Eazys β€” Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell (J&R Adventures)

The Strokes β€” The New Abnormal (RCA Records)

Trace Mountains β€” Lost In The Country (Lame-O Records)

Ultimate Fakebook β€” The Preserving Machine (Sonic Ritual)

Warm Digits β€” Flight Of Ideas (Memphis Industries)

Watkins Family Hour β€” Brother Sister (Family Hour Records)

Why Bonnie β€” Voice Box EP (Fat Possum)

Friday, April 17

Alec Lytle & Them Rounders β€” The Remains Of Sunday (CEN)

Answering Machine β€” Bad Luck (Wiretap Records)

Beat Noir Deluxe β€” Crash (Echozone)

The Black Dahlia Murder β€” Verminous (Metal Blade Records)

Blue Canopy β€” Mild Anxiety (Grind Select)

Brett Newski β€” Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down (Nomad Union)

Charles Fauna β€” Yonder (Sleep Well Records)

Danzig β€” Danzig Sings Elvis (Cleopatra Records)

Datura4 β€” West Coast Highway Cosmic (Alive Naturalsound Records)

Dvsn β€” A Muse In Her Feelings (OVO Sound/Warner Records)

Enter Shikari β€” Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible (SO Recordings)

EOB (Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien) β€” Earth (Capitol)

Eric Hutchinson β€” Class Of ’98 (Let’s Break Records)

Fernando Lagreca β€” Infamous (Beautiful Accident)

Girl Skin β€” Shade Is On The Other Side (Jullian Records)

Good Looking Friends β€” The Light Of The Well (We’re Trying/Old Press Records)

Gregory Porter β€” All Rise (Decca Records France)

Jeff Beam β€” Jeff Beam (self-released)

Jeremy Zucker β€” Love Is Not Dying (Republic Records)

Jesse Madigan β€” Nothing Better Than A Journey To You (Universal Music Australia)

John β€œPapa” Gros β€” Central City (Funky Krewe Records)

Juan Tigre β€” The Dream Catcher (Bubble Bath Records)

King Charles β€” Out Of My Mind (Buffalo Gang Records)

Leslie Mendelson β€” If You Can’t Say Anything Nice… (Royal Potato Family)

Lido Pimienta β€” Miss Colombia (ANTI‐)

Malena Zavala β€” La YararΓ‘ (Yucatan Records)

Matt Evans β€” New Topographics (Whatever’s Clever)

Maya Mountains β€” Era (Go Down Records)

Nicole Atkins β€” Italian Ice (Single Lock Records)

Outsider β€” Karma Of Youth (Ok! Good)

Paul Burch β€” Light Sensitive (Plowboy Records)

R.A. The Rugged Man β€” All My Heroes Are Dead (Nature Sounds)

The Reverend Shawn Amos β€” Blue Sky (Put Together)

RJD2 β€” The Fun Ones (RJ’s Electrical Connections)

Ron Sexsmith β€” Hermitage (Warner Music Canada)

Sarah Siskind β€” Modern Appalachia (self-released)

Shabazz Palaces β€” The Don Of Diamond Dreams (Sub Pop)

Sharky β€” Love And Ownership EP (ETLW Records)

Shepparton Airplane β€” Sharks (Wing Sing Records)

Sonikku β€” Joyful Noise (Bella Union)

Soul Asylum β€” Hurry Up And Wait (Blue Elan Records)

The White Buffalo β€” On The Widow’s Walk (Spinefarm Records UK)

Wyldlife β€” Year Of The Snake (Wicked Cool Records)

Friday, April 24

Alice Bag β€” Sister Dynamite (In The Red)

Andy Frasco β€” Keep On Keepin On (SideOneDummy Records)

Awolnation β€” Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders (Better Noise Music)

Axel Rudi β€” Sign Of The Times (Steamhammer)

Bad History Month β€” Old Blues (Exploding In Sound Records)

Barishi β€” Old Smoke (Season Of Mist)

Between Kings β€” Young Love EP (The Regime)

Brendan Benson β€” Dear Life (Third Man Records)

City Mouth β€” Coping Machine (Take This To Heart)

Dance Gavin Dance β€” Afterburner (Rise)

Diners β€” Leisure World (Lauren Records)

Elephant Tree β€” Habits (Holy Roar Records)

Elrichman β€” Heaven’s Mayor (Bobo Integral)

Eric Bellinger β€” Optimal Music (300 Entertainment)

Gaygirl β€” Pleasurehead EP (Permanent Creeps)

Hazel English β€” Wake Up! (Polyvinyl Record Co.)

Ian Chang β€” 属 Belonging (City Slang)

Indigo Girls β€” Look Long (Rounder)

Ivan Ave β€” Double Goodbyes (Playground Music/Mutual Intentions)

Jack Curley β€” Tomorrow EP (Parlophone)

Jennifer Touch β€” Behind The Wall (Fat Cat Records)

Junk Drawer β€” Ready For The House (Art For Blind)

Lennon Stella β€” Three. Two. One. (Columbia)

The Lowest Pair β€” The Perfect Plan (Delicata Records)

Lucinda Williams β€” Good Souls Better Angels (Highway 20 Records)

Lullanas β€” Before Everything Got Real (Nettwerk)

Max Bloom β€” Perfume (Anniversary)

Nova One β€” Lovable (Community Records)

Other Lives β€” For Their Love (ATO Records)

Pam Tillis β€” Looking For A Feeling (Stellar Cat Records)

Quelle Chris And Chris Keys β€” Innocent Country 2 (Mello Music Group)

Rhys Lewis β€” Things I Chose To Remember (Decca)

Robby Krieger β€” The Ritual Begins At Sundown (The Players Club)

Robot Koch β€” The Next Billion Years (Modern Recordings)

Roger Street Friedman β€” Rise (Rock Ridge Music)

Rone β€” Room With A View (InFiné​)

Rufus Wainwright β€” Unfollow The Rules (BMG)

Stefan T. β€” Night Shift (In Depth Records)

Thin Lear β€” Wooden Cave (EggHunt Records)

Tom Misch And Yussef Dayes β€” What Kinda Music (Blue Note)

Trivium β€” What The Dead Men Say (Roadrunner Records)

Unified Highway β€” Headlines (Easy Star Records)

The Used β€” Heartwork (Big Noise)

Victoria K β€” Essentia (Rockshots Records)

Victoria Reed β€” Aquamadre (AWAL)

Whim β€” Abuzz In The Abyss (Fluff And Gravy)

Whitney Rose β€” We Still Go To Rodeos (MCG Recordings)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.