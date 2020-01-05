all-the-i’m-a-celeb-contestants-revealed

This year has barely begun, but reality TV season is already upon us, with Sunday’s premiere of the latest season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Hosts Julia Morris and Chris Brown are back, of course — and they opened the show from South Africa in an appropriately sombre tone, acknowledging the ongoing bushfire crisis back here in Australia and announcing that through this season, Channel 10 will be matching the money raised for each celebrity’s chosen charity and donating it the Bushfire Appeal.

Now, the question everyone wants answered: Who are we watching eat bugs, jump out of airplanes and shower in their underpants in the South African jungle this year?

Meet your celebs…

RYAN GALLAGHER

media_camera Look, this was the first picture we had on file.

THE CLUE: A lovabale larrikin, this reality star is going from one controversial experiment to another.

Let’s hope the Married At First Sight alumni has a better time on I’m A Celeb, because he still seems a bit bitter about his MAFS experience. “I’m used to a lot of cheaters… A few of you might know me from my terrible experience (on MAFS). We didn’t have fun. I’m not married anymore. These days I do radio and comedy.” OK, sure!

TOM WILLIAMS

media_camera Tom Williams, shirt on.

THE CLUE: This radio and TV hunk with a rig to boast once famously lost his shirt.

Williams has done a lot since getting his break with regular phone-ins to the Merrick and Rosso show back in 2000, including hosting and presenting gigs on Room For Improvement, The Great Outdoors and Daily Edition. Of course, the memorable moment his clue was referring to was his scantily-clad, season-winning stint on Dancing with the Stars in 2005.

MYF WARHUST

media_camera Myf Warhurst on I’m A Celeb.

THE CLUE: A pop culture guru, this presenter spends a lot of time with their Auntie.

One of two celebs announced hours ahead of Sunday’s premiere, Warhurst, a broadcaster, television presenter and journalist, shot to fame as a regular panellist on the hit ABC (or ‘Auntie’) music quiz show Spicks and Specks as well as hosting the Eurovision Song Contest. Like previous winners Casey Donovan and Fiona O’Loughlin, she’s also undeniably likeable — could Myf take out I’m A Celeb 2020?

CHARLOTTE CROSBY

media_camera She’s UK reality royalty.

THE CLUE: A TV megastar, this international party animal likes to prove her critics wrong.

On top of her career-making five-year stint on Geordie Shore from 2011, the outspoken 29-year-old Brit won Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2013 and has appeared on Ex on the Beach, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Coach Trip and The Charlotte Show, to name a few. As she recently told news.com.au: “10 years ago starting on Geordie Shore prepared me for stuff that other people on I’m A Celeb might be dealing with for the first time. It’s honestly going to be a walk in the park – it’s where I thrive.”

Also, gag: She has history with Ryan. They’ve never met but “chat on social media” (aka slide into each other’s DMs).

MIGUEL MASTRE

media_camera TV chef Miguel. Supplied by Channel 10.

TV chef and The Living Room presenter Miguel was the first celeb announced for the season late last year — and has been starring in that so-naff-it’s-good I’m A Celeb ad with hosts Chris and Julia ever since.

CELEBS STILL TO BE ANNOUNCED TONIGHT:

THE CLUE: A Logie-winner, this famous DJ loves to make people laugh.

THE CLUE: A gossip guru who’s famous for their feuds.

THE CLUE: An Aussie comedian, this controversial blonde is no Barbie

THE CLUE: This Premiership winner is no shrinking violet.

THE CLUE: This YouTube star has over 1 million followers.

THE CLUE: A footy legend, this larrikin is one of the biggest characters the game has ever known.

More to come…

I’m A Celeb continues 7pm Monday on Ten.

Originally published as All the I’m A Celeb contestants revealed